Riceville softball went 2-1 at the Luther College tournament on Saturday in Decorah, knocking off the Vikings twice and losing to Maquoketa.

Morgan Fair pitched in both of the wins over Decorah — 4-0 and 4-1 wins — striking out two in 14 innings without allowing an earned run. She allowed just 11 hits between the two games.

Jaylyn Beran led the offense with three hits between the two games and drove in a run. Tillotti Fair also had two hits in the second game.

Maquoketa no-hit the Wildcats in six innings in their final game of the tournament.

Charles City won its only game of the tournament, a 7-3 win over Denver.

The Comets took a commanding 3-0 lead after two innings and expended it to 7-0 after five.

Maddie Lensing and Lauren Staudt each had three hits and Staudt drove in two runs. Ava Ellis also knocked in a pair.

Osage went 1-1 in the tournament too, defeating Johnston 6-3 and losing 2-0 to Maquoketa.

Saturday's tournament in Garner that included Newman Catholic and Lake Mills was not played.

FRIDAY

Clear Lake 4, Clarion-Goldfield-Downs 0: Jezzie Thompson struck out nine in a complete game three-hitter for the Lions in the circle.

The offense backed her up too, with Alivia Paine going 2-for-2 in the win with a walk and three stolen bases.

Annika Nelson, Cheyanne Schroeder and Alaina Hartl each had hits too. Schroeder drove in two runs.

Charles City 12, Crestwood 2: The Comet offense exploded, scoring five in the second and following up with multi-run innings in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

Edie Collins had three hits with a double and a RBI. Delaney Ruzicka and Mya Rimrod had two RBIs in the win too.

Alex Wohlers, Ellis and Ruzicka all had a pair of base knocks.

West Fork 4-9, Saint Ansgar 0-2: Brecklyn Dickman had a big night at the plate for the Warhawks in the sweeping, going 4-for-7 with four RBIs. Her three-run home run in the first game was the difference.

Libby Trewin was spotless in the circle in both games, earning the two wins. She pitched a complete-game shutout in the first one with 10 punchouts and just four hits. Her four scoreless in the second was enough for West Fork to get it done. She also was 2-for-2 and drove in two runs in the second game.

Maci Meyer paced the Saints on the night with three hits.

Central Springs 14, Rockford 0: The Panthers' bats were hot again, with 12 hits and three for extra bases.

Lizzy Hammand had a pair of the extra base hits, hitting a double and a home run in the win. She drove in six runs. Abby Pate wet 3-for-3 with a double too and Aurora Stepleton had two hits and two RBIs.

Cooper Klaahsen and Cameron Cobb combined to allow one hit and stuck out six in the three innings in the circle.

Newman Catholic 15, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Knights blasted four home runs in the game, led by two from Emily Opstevdt. Aubre Sellers and Avah Hanig had the other two.

Opstevdt had three hits in the win with a team-high three RBIs. Leah Brown and Hanig each had two hits and two RBIs and Taylor Brown reached base three times.

Sami Kruckenberg had 10 strikeouts in four no-hit innings.

Lake Mills 19, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4: The Bulldogs scored 14 runs in the third inning to cruise to a big win.

Five different Lake Mills players recorded three or more hits, led by Alexis Anderson with four. Natalie Brandenburg and Brelynne Rogne also had three RBIs.

Emily Van Dusseldrop led the Cardinals with two hits and Kate Hejilk had two RBIs.

Forest City 13, West Hancock 1: Emma Anderson, Karly Lambert and Dru Seglam each had two hits in the win for the Indians, while Anderson drove in three runs.

Forest City walked nine times in the game, with Johnson Sasha reaching base three times.

Hayden Brown was solid in the circle with four innings of one-run ball and four strikeouts. She also had a pair of walks.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4, Iowa Falls-Alden 3: The Bulldogs broke a tie in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring three and holding on for the win.