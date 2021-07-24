Riceville gets 10 athletes for all-conference baseball, softball teams

Riceville had a resurgent softball season. It won double digit games for the fourth consecutive season, triumphed in a playoff game and changed the culture of a program that had been hit with many losing seasons.

Its reward was three players on the Iowa Star North all-conference teams.

Three seniors that altered the trajectory of the program – Callee Fair, Josie Gansen and Alexa Houser – were selected to represent the Wildcats on the first team. They had three others named to the second team and one honorable mention.

On the baseball side, Riceville had a pair of seniors that were placed on the second team in Watson Fair and Isaiah Hill. Mitchell Marr was named as an honorable mention.

Callee Fair had a final prep career as one to remember. The infielder led the Wildcats in batting average (.421), RBIs (32), hits (40) as well as on base percentage and slugging percentage. Gansen, a Class 1A all-district selection and fellow infielder, was second behind her in all categories and was a prefect 27-for-27 in stolen bases.

Houser drove in 12 runs and had just two errors defensively to go with a 92.3 fielding percentage.