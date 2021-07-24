Riceville gets 10 athletes for all-conference baseball, softball teams

Riceville had a resurgent softball season. It won double digit games for the fourth consecutive season, triumphed in a playoff game and changed the culture of a program that had been hit with many losing seasons.
Its reward was three players on the Iowa Star North all-conference teams.
Three seniors that altered the trajectory of the program – Callee Fair, Josie Gansen and Alexa Houser – were selected to represent the Wildcats on the first team. They had three others named to the second team and one honorable mention.
On the baseball side, Riceville had a pair of seniors that were placed on the second team in Watson Fair and Isaiah Hill. Mitchell Marr was named as an honorable mention.
Callee Fair had a final prep career as one to remember. The infielder led the Wildcats in batting average (.421), RBIs (32), hits (40) as well as on base percentage and slugging percentage. Gansen, a Class 1A all-district selection and fellow infielder, was second behind her in all categories and was a prefect 27-for-27 in stolen bases.
Houser drove in 12 runs and had just two errors defensively to go with a 92.3 fielding percentage.
On the second team, the three players were starting pitcher Morgan Fair, infielder Madi Mauer and O'Malley Fair. Morgan, a sophomore, was the workhorse in the circle. The right-hander started 25 games, won 15 of them and finished with an earned run average of 3.80 with 89 strikeouts.
Mauer hit .337 at the plate while O'Malley had six extra base hits and drove in 16 runs. Rylie Dunn, another senior, was the lone honorable mention for Riceville.
Watson Fair was the lone hitter in the Wildcats baseball lineup that hit above the .300 threshold. The senior had the second highest fielding percentage on the team at 93.3 percent.
Hill was the main starter for Riceville, finishing with a record 3-8 and fanning 52 batters in 11 starts.
Mitchell Marr was the honorable mention selection for Riceville. He had both home runs for the season and drove in 10 runs, the only player on the roster that finished with double digit RBIs.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.