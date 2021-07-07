Quick at-bats cost Warhawks in regional quarters

"We struggle a lot with slower pitchers and that's where our downfall is if we can't get our bats going," junior catcher Kalli Trewin said. "Nothing ever really came together. For me, I get really antsy and tonight I definitely rushed my at-bats.

"We just couldn't find the gaps."

Two big plays decided by outfield putouts halted any type of momentum West Fork wanted to get.

In the fourth, Maddie Hubka registered its first hit. She was moved over to second on a SAC bunt. Trewin hit a fly ball to center that was caught by Addie McMurray. Hubka tagged up and raced to third only for the swipe to beat her for the double play.

"Probably shouldn't have considering the placement of the ball," Winfrey said. "We needed something, we were kind of running out of time."

In the seventh after starter Libby Trewin was hit on the hip to leadoff the inning, her courtesy runner Breckyn Dickman hesitated going to second base on a bloop single from Haley Grady and McMurray fired in the throw to get Dickman out.

"We were just in that slump and never got out of it," Grady said.