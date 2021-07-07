Quick at-bats cost Warhawks in regional quarters

It hit line drives. It was clean defensively. Its pitcher got out of big jams.
About everything that has gone right for the West Fork softball team for most of the season went right again Wednesday night.
Just not on the scoreboard.
Belmond-Klemme roped more hits and were patient at the plate to avenge a regular season setback to the Warhawks with a 6-1 Class 2A regional quarterfinal victory at the West Fork Athletic Complex.
It moves the Broncos (13-13) into Friday's regional semifinal against fifth-ranked Central Springs, who throttled Manson-NW Webster 12-1 in five innings.
"It comes down to how we start the game," West Fork head coach Sadie Winfrey. "If we would've started that game hitting holes, everybody would've hit holes the rest of the game. It is kind of a domino effect. Not being disciplined like we have in the past."
In most of the at-bats the Warhawks (10-14) took, they were early in the count and while the contact was hard, it went right to an outfielder or an infielder's glove.
Only three base runners reached scoring position. They finished with four hits for a team that came in averaging 7.4 hits per game.
Belmond-Klemme starter Maddison Dougherty faced the minimum through four innings in a 69-pitch complete game win.
"We struggle a lot with slower pitchers and that's where our downfall is if we can't get our bats going," junior catcher Kalli Trewin said. "Nothing ever really came together. For me, I get really antsy and tonight I definitely rushed my at-bats.
"We just couldn't find the gaps."
Two big plays decided by outfield putouts halted any type of momentum West Fork wanted to get.
In the fourth, Maddie Hubka registered its first hit. She was moved over to second on a SAC bunt. Trewin hit a fly ball to center that was caught by Addie McMurray. Hubka tagged up and raced to third only for the swipe to beat her for the double play.
"Probably shouldn't have considering the placement of the ball," Winfrey said. "We needed something, we were kind of running out of time."
In the seventh after starter Libby Trewin was hit on the hip to leadoff the inning, her courtesy runner Breckyn Dickman hesitated going to second base on a bloop single from Haley Grady and McMurray fired in the throw to get Dickman out.
"We were just in that slump and never got out of it," Grady said.
Belmond-Klemme made Libby Trewin work in the circle. The eighth grader threw 126 pitches in all seven innings. Her spots missed high and low. She worked the corners, but so did the Broncos.
Allison Barrus plated the first run on a sacrifice fly in the first. Molly Hartwig hit an RBI single in a two-run third and a three-run fourth. McMurray and Madi Barrus joined Hartwig with two hits and RBIs in the fourth to break the game open and lead 6-0.
"I got to give them props on adjusting to her pitches," Winfrey said. "They did a really good job with that."
Grady belted a solo home run in the fifth to put the Warhawks on the scoreboard. The junior designated player hoped that would light a fire inside everyone.
It didn't.
"We're going to get pumped up, everyone's going to get in on their at-bats then it just didn't," Grady said.
West Fork returns all but two starters next season. Its entire infield plus Libby Trewin in the circle will be back. It is leading to high expectations for Winfrey heading into 2022.
"I know what we have on our team as well as what's coming up, I'm not worried about filling those positions," she said.
PHOTOS: West Fork softball vs Belmond-Klemme; 07-07-21
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.