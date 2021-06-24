Postseason softball pairings released

Believe it or not, the final week of the softball season is here. And the postseason pairings for all five classifications have been released.

The two teams that are inside the top-15 in the latest rankings, Class 1A No. 8 Newman Catholic and Class 2A No. 5 Central Springs, have the inside track to host regional finals on July 12.

The journey to Fort Dodge starts for 1A/2A/3A starts on July 6 and 4A/5A start on July 8 with regional finals slated for July 13.

Here is a run down of where the 16 team in the area are at and first round and some second round matchups that start at 7 p.m.

Class 1A, Region 6

First round (July 6)

West Hancock at North Iowa, 7 p.m. (winner faces Newman Catholic)

Northwood-Kensett at St. Ansgar, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Riceville, 7 p.m.

This regional has every local team in the top-half of the bracket. North Butler and Kee are the two best teams on the bottom half.

Class 2A, Region 5

First round (July 6)