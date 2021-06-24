Postseason softball pairings released

Believe it or not, the final week of the softball season is here. And the postseason pairings for all five classifications have been released.
The two teams that are inside the top-15 in the latest rankings, Class 1A No. 8 Newman Catholic and Class 2A No. 5 Central Springs, have the inside track to host regional finals on July 12.
The journey to Fort Dodge starts for 1A/2A/3A starts on July 6 and 4A/5A start on July 8 with regional finals slated for July 13.
Here is a run down of where the 16 team in the area are at and first round and some second round matchups that start at 7 p.m.
Class 1A, Region 6
First round (July 6)
West Hancock at North Iowa, 7 p.m. (winner faces Newman Catholic)
Northwood-Kensett at St. Ansgar, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Riceville, 7 p.m.
This regional has every local team in the top-half of the bracket. North Butler and Kee are the two best teams on the bottom half.
Class 2A, Region 5
First round (July 6)
Manson-NW Webster at Lake Mills, 7 p.m. (winner faces Central Springs)
Second round (July 7)
Belmond-Klemme at West Fork, 7 p.m.
There's a potential regional final between the No. 5 Panthers and No. 10 Columbus Catholic. The Warhawks have beaten Newman Catholic already this season.
Class 2A, Region 6
Second round (July 7)
Osage at Jesup, 7 p.m.
The Green Devils hit the road for their first postseason game. Win that and a potential date with top-ranked North Linn awaits in a regional semifinal.
Class 3A, Region 5
First round (July 6)
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Sumner-Fredericksburg, 7 p.m.
One of these teams will play for a regional final against potentially the second-ranked team in the state, Mount Vernon. The Cardinals and Bulldogs is the third opening round matchup between area schools.
Class 3A, Region 6
First round (July 6)
Forest City at Crestwood, 7 p.m.
The road to Fort Dodge for the Indians starts with a matchup against the 11th-ranked Cadets. A potential regional final is possible between No. 6 Anamosa and Crestwood.
Class 4A, Region 5
First round (July 8)
Mason City at North Polk, 7 p.m.
Class 4A, Region 7
First round (July 8)
Waverly-Shell Rock at Charles City, 7 p.m.
The Comets and Mohawks did not draw favorable regionals. The former would likely need to beat No. 11 West Delaware and No. 2 Western Dubuque to make it back to Fort Dodge while the latter might have to get through No. 15 North Polk, No. 9 Ballard and No. 6 Dallas Center-Grimes.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.