Position changes a plenty for Knights softball

The roster doesn't feature a whole lot of changes, outside of the graduation of three seniors that were heavy contributors for Mason City Newman Catholic.
Where those returners are placed on the infield and outfield, that is a change.
Tw-thirds of the outfield is new, half of the infield players are in unfamiliar positions. Its catcher is a freshman.
"It's going to take a lot of practice to get back to hopefully how we can play in the field," third baseman Molly McGuire said. "We might not win every single game, but becoming more comfortable and confident; winning the key plays is going to be a win for our team."
Yet internally, the expectation remains the same.
The Class 1A No. 7 Knights believe the pieces are still in place for another trip to Fort Dodge in July. After not getting to state since 2012, they could get their in back-to-back summers.
It is going to take a collective approach.
Lily Castle, Hailey Worman and Paige Leininger were the backbone of Newman Catholic's 19-4 season in 2020. That three were the top-3 hitters in the lineup and Leininger was the ace of the staff, going 17-4 with an earned run average of 1.83.
"We know we have a lot to work on and a lot to replace," McGuire said. "We have a lot of confidence in ourselves and our skills. Make sure we're getting the basics down so that eventually, it'll all click."
McGuire and center fielder Kealan Curley are back in their positions from a season ago. Alyse Ball is now at second, a position she played two years ago.
Everyone else is in a new spot defensively.
Tom Dunn, in his 38th year as a head coach, understands that the first couple of weeks could be pretty rough. Not in terms of wins, but in terms of details.
"It is going to take us awhile to gel," Dunn said. "Our goal is to try and play our best every game. We don't mind getting beat, we hate to lose. If some team plays better than us, we got beat."
Curley doesn't want that to be an excuse. She's hopeful by mid-June, everyone has a firm grasp on their new positions.
"It might be rough," Curley added. "You make a mistake, you got to flush it. Having them pretty early on is going to be OK. Towards the end, we really have to step up our game."
Junior Leah Martinez hit .438 and belted a team-high three home runs last year. Five other hitters had an average higher than .330. While Dunn doesn't expect nearly 10 runs a game, he does believe the offense will be the main strength.
"We should be a pretty strong hitting team against most teams," Dunn said. "The potential is here."
The pitching staff will be by committee.
Madi Elwood got the start in the Knights season-opening 11-1 victory over Osage. Martinez, the secondary pitcher last year, and sophomore Macy Kellar will also be asked to throw some innings.
Dunn has had this approach before, with success. Still, if one separates herself from the others, they'll ride the hot hand.
"That's going to hopefully be a strength," Dunn said. "We play 37 games in five weeks, having them being able to be fresh will go a long ways for us."
Curley called "good pressure" that the offense has in order to put runs on the scoreboard to make up for the youth in the circle.
"Our offense is going to be pretty good," she said. "Our defense is also pretty good so that should help our pitching, too."
Central Springs has dominated the Top of Iowa-East for the last handful of years. Newman Catholic wants a piece of that conference title.
More importantly, it wants a top-eight ranking in order to host a regional final.
"That's always your goal to be your best to be there," Dunn said. "If we do what we can, hopefully we can stay in that top eight. It's never any fun to go on the road."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.