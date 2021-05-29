Position changes a plenty for Knights softball

The roster doesn't feature a whole lot of changes, outside of the graduation of three seniors that were heavy contributors for Mason City Newman Catholic.

Where those returners are placed on the infield and outfield, that is a change.

Tw-thirds of the outfield is new, half of the infield players are in unfamiliar positions. Its catcher is a freshman.

"It's going to take a lot of practice to get back to hopefully how we can play in the field," third baseman Molly McGuire said. "We might not win every single game, but becoming more comfortable and confident; winning the key plays is going to be a win for our team."

Yet internally, the expectation remains the same.

The Class 1A No. 7 Knights believe the pieces are still in place for another trip to Fort Dodge in July. After not getting to state since 2012, they could get their in back-to-back summers.

It is going to take a collective approach.

Lily Castle, Hailey Worman and Paige Leininger were the backbone of Newman Catholic's 19-4 season in 2020. That three were the top-3 hitters in the lineup and Leininger was the ace of the staff, going 17-4 with an earned run average of 1.83.