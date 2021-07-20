Plethora of area players named to IGCA all-district teams

The Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) released its all classification all-district teams on Monday morning. There is plenty of North Iowa flavor doused in four of the five classes.

Eighteen total players were named to the teams that are broken down by region. Newman Catholic and St. Ansgar (Class 1A) as well as Central Springs (Class 2A) each led the area with three selections each.

The Knights had all-conference first team members Kealan Curley, Ellie Determan and Faith Wadle make the 1A North Central team and were joined by the Saints trio of Taylor Hanna, Hali Anderson and Brooklyn Hackbart.

Joining those six on the North Central team were Northwood-Kensett's Kayla Senne, Rockford's Gabby Keith and Riceville's Josie Gansen. All three of them are seniors.

Newman Catholic's Tom Dunn, who reached the 1,000 career win plateau in the regular season finale against St. Ansgar, was named the district's coach of the year.

The Panthers had the Top of Iowa East player of the year in Kaylea Fessler plus ace Cooper Klaahsen and catcher Madisyn Kelley make the Northeast team in 2A.