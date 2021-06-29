Pitcher-to-catcher: Trewin sisters help power West Fork softball

Libby Trewin is only an eighth-grader on the West Fork varsity softball team.
But her coach, Sadie Winfrey, says she's already one of the best pitchers in the Top of Iowa East conference.
"She's had a lot of experience because she's played on travel teams," Winfrey said. "Coming into it, I think it's kind of nerve-racking. But she came in very well-prepared. She's one of the best pitchers that teams probably see when they come up to play us."
Trewin has pitched in nearly every game this season so far for the Warhawks. In her first varsity season, she's experienced all the highs and lows that come with competing as the ace in the circle.
"Just being on the field, it puts you in different situations every single day," Trewin said. "And you learn from it every single time."
As much as Trewin has enjoyed throwing strikes and experiencing varsity softball this season, she would be lying to you if she told you she wasn't nervous before the start of the season.
After all, she just graduated from middle school. Meeting older players, and playing against them, was a bit intimidating.
Fortunately for her, Libby's sister, Kalli, is a returning starter for the Warhawks. The junior made the transition from first base last season, to catcher this season, to help ease the nerves of her younger sister.
"It's always worked through AAU when we were younger," Libby said. "She was always a catcher and I was always the pitcher."
Despite all of the experience pitching to Kalli, Libby says before the season, the two didn't have the best relationship when it came to softball.
In fact, Libby rarely practiced pitching to Kalli when they had days off. If they did, it usually wouldn't end well.
"Before this season, we would never go and pitch and catch together, because we were always at each others' throats," Libby said. "It was not fun. I would go off crying and Kalli would be screaming at me."
Luckily for the Warhawks, the Trewin sisters have gotten along all season – mostly.
"They still have those sister tiffs," Winfrey said. "But I think it honestly just makes each other stronger and helps each other out when they're on each other sometimes. They're helping each other out at the same time."
Kalli and Libby bat in the three and four spots, respectively, in the batting order. Both hold batting averages of over .360 and are the top two players on the team in runners batted in.
The Warhawks are currently 8-13 on the season and sit right in the middle of the Top of Iowa East conference standings.
"I don't think our record quite shows how well our team is and how good they are," Winfrey said.
Winfrey hopes her team can get on a bit of a roll ahead of the postseason next week.
And it's no secret that the Trewin sisters play a big part in the future success of the West Fork softball team.
"They're leaders," Winfrey said. "Both of them are power hitters. They have great swings. They can place the ball. They're back-to-back in the lineup. You always see them together, it's kind of cool."
The Warhawks have a few more games before the Class 2A, Region 5 quarterfinal against Belmond-Klemme. That contest starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Sheffield.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.