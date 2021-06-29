Pitcher-to-catcher: Trewin sisters help power West Fork softball

"It's always worked through AAU when we were younger," Libby said. "She was always a catcher and I was always the pitcher."

Despite all of the experience pitching to Kalli, Libby says before the season, the two didn't have the best relationship when it came to softball.

In fact, Libby rarely practiced pitching to Kalli when they had days off. If they did, it usually wouldn't end well.

"Before this season, we would never go and pitch and catch together, because we were always at each others' throats," Libby said. "It was not fun. I would go off crying and Kalli would be screaming at me."

Luckily for the Warhawks, the Trewin sisters have gotten along all season – mostly.

"They still have those sister tiffs," Winfrey said. "But I think it honestly just makes each other stronger and helps each other out when they're on each other sometimes. They're helping each other out at the same time."

Kalli and Libby bat in the three and four spots, respectively, in the batting order. Both hold batting averages of over .360 and are the top two players on the team in runners batted in.

The Warhawks are currently 8-13 on the season and sit right in the middle of the Top of Iowa East conference standings.