Personal development, team success intertwine for Bella Jensen

Stepping in at third base part of the way through last season, things weren't always easy for Bella Jensen.

The lone senior on this year's Lake Mills softball squad, Jensen had to fight for her right to start.

"She had to work at it," head coach Bill Byrnes said. "She had to work to find a spot and get in that varsity lineup. She just kept persevering. She waited until her time came."

Byrnes noted that in some smaller towns, if a player isn't starting their freshman or sophomore year they might just decide to get a job or do something else with their summer.

But not Bella.

And since her time came, the Bulldogs have had two winning seasons after winning just three games overall in 2018 and two overall in 2019 and 2020.

Also putting together the best winning percentage in a season since the 24-8 year back in 2012, and recording the most wins since 2017, it's fair to say a lot has changed since Jensen started her career.

"She stuck with us through thin, and now obviously we're a little bit better," Byrnes said. "She loves softball, her family loves softball. She was gonna be with us whether we were 2-26 or 13-7."

Jensen's leadership qualities are a big part of that success, and being the lone senior creates a bit of an impetus to put those leadership qualities to work.

Described as someone who is always upbeat and making others around the program happy, Jensen has always embraced the big sister role, even when she was younger.

Acting as a guide to some of the younger players, not only in sports, but in life, is a big part of what she hopes to provides.

"I try to always be a leader, to show the girls, especially the incoming freshmen, what high school sports is about and what high school may entail for them," Jensen said.

Players like junior catcher Madison Edwards notice it. She believes the team didn't always have the "right leadership," which led to some of the rough seasons.

Now, though, the difference is night and day. Jensen is a big part of that difference, and she's been able to reap the rewards of that newfound success.

With a first-round bye, and a week off before they face Belmond-Klemme on Wednesday, the Bulldogs are in a place that was unimaginable just a few short seasons ago.

Going 11-5 in the Top of Iowa-West each of the past two seasons after finishing towards the bottom of the conference multiple years in a row, the team will enjoy some time off with the Fourth of July right around the corner.

With no true practices in the past few weeks, it will also provide some time to get in valuable work with no game to worry about each and every day.

Most of all, though, that time off serves as a reward for such a huge turnaround. It's a mark of how far things have come for Lake Mills, and it doesn't go unappreciated.

"Being a part of the softball team since I was an eighth grader, I've seen the lows that we've had where it's only been a couple of wins a season," Jensen said. "To go through this high of winning and getting a bye in the first round, it's incredible to see the progress that can be built with the right dedication."

