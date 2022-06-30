Panthers rout Green Devils in ranked matchup, potential regional final preview

Neither Central Springs or Osage's softball team showed all its cards on Thursday night.

Neither side threw its ace as there is the potential of the two meeting in a regional final in a couple of weeks. Yet both Top of Iowa East programs put forth its best lineup to see who stacked up the best.

It quickly turned one-sided.

The Class 2A top-ranked Panthers erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the first inning and sent 12 batters to the plate as they cruised past the No. 13 Green Devils 12-0 in four innings at home on senior night.

"We didn't want to go into the postseason with a loss," Central Springs head coach BJ Fessler said. "We wanted to make sure we showed our hand of how good we can play."

It completes a perfect TIC-East season for the Panthers (28-1, 16-0), the third time in the last five years that feat was accomplished. It was a small goal on a large list of goals this season.

The next two? A regional championship then a state championship.

"We're taking it one game at a time," catcher Madisyn Kelley said.

Kelley, Kaylea Fessler and Ashlyn Hoeft had their senior night walkouts prior to first pitch. It was the first one for Coach Fessler as the leader of the program and as Kaylea's dad.

Coach Fessler isn't one to get emotional, but he did soak in that moment.

"I'm so proud of her," he said. "Kaylea is unbelievable. She's almost like another coach when the girls are batting."

Hoeft got things started with a solo home run to put Central Springs up 1-0. It has been a unique year for the Charles City transfer, with it being her first and last year in the Panthers program.

That, coupled with an injury she's been nursing for awhile, made it all that more fun to have her own individual moment trotting the bases.

"It was very special," she said. "It has been kind of bittersweet. It has felt like I've been here for long. We've fell in love with this school."

Kaylea Fessler also went deep in her second at bat of the first inning, a two-run shot. That was the capper of the frame that also featured a two-run single from Cooper Klaahsen.

Kelley didn't get to join her senior teammates in the home run club on Thursday.

"It wasn't my night," Kelley said. "I'm so happy for them."

Kaylea Fessler also got the start in the circle and pitched a complete game shutout. The only trouble she got into was two runners on with two outs in the third, but she struck out Ashley Halbach to end the threat.

Combo factors in the southpaw starting was so that Osage didn't see ace Cooper Klaahsen in case the two sides meet again in the regional final and give her a senior night start.

"It was more of a strategy point of view," Kaylea said. "It was pretty cool."

Azaria McDonough ripped a two-run double to end the game in the fourth, finishing off a three-run frame. She ended up with four RBIs while Abby Pate went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Central Springs now turns its attention to the playoffs. It will face either Emmetsburg or South Central Calhoun in a regional quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Osage (20-6, 10-6) struggled at the plate and in the circle.

Its starter Aubrey Chapman dealt three straight walks in the first and Mari Fox gave up the majority of runs. Green Devils head coach Nick Hemann was "at a loss for words" after the game.

"Our pitchers got to be better," he said. "I'm just disappointing in our pitching staff, but obviously they're going to hit the crap out of the ball."

Fox had a leadoff double in the second, but was tagged out at third on a 1-3-5 double play turned by the Panthers. Osage had just four hits on the night.

It will host either Manson NW Webster or Eagle Grove in a regional quarterfinal next week.

"We'll get there, somehow," Hemann said. "Hopefully, I don't need to do much if we're competitors. We're still developing that culture, it'll come."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

