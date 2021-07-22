Panthers bats stay hot, claim highest state finish ever

The sophomore right-hander stranded at least one runner in scoring position in the opening three frames and after Wilton loaded the bases with zero outs in the bottom of the sixth trying to extend the night, Klaahsen struck out three straight batters.

Her tournament ends with a 2-1 record and 27 strikeouts.

"You come down here, you're not sleeping in your own bed, you're tired and you're not eating the best of everything," Nelson said. "She knew she could do it."

It was a bittersweet celebration. The Panthers say goodbye to five seniors, four of them that have been stalwarts in the lineup or the top pinch hitter out of the dugout.

And their leader.

Nelson stated afterwards she is taking other opportunities away from the softball diamond. She exits the program after 21 years, seven straight tournament appearances and the highest finish ever.

"Made the decision about middle of June and finalized some things," she said. "I felt like this is the group to go out with."

Kelley wanted her to go out a winner.

"She's guided me through my high school career and she means a lot to me," she said.