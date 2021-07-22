Panthers bats stay hot, claim highest state finish ever

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- The end goal was not reached. Central Springs believed it was state title or bust in 2021.
Finishing with the best result in school history at the Class 2A state tournament is a suffice consolation prize.
The fifth-ranked and third-seeded Panthers roped 14 hits and defeated top-ranked Wilton 12-1 in six innings in the third place game on Thursday night at the Rogers Sports Complex.
They end the year at 31-7. It edges the fourth-place finish during the 2018 tournament.
"It's better than what we could've done the last few years, so it is good," Central Springs senior outfielder Emme Dietrich. "I very much consider this season successful."
For many associated with the program, the turning point of the Panthers season was on June 14 when they were silenced against St. Ansgar in a 2-1 Top of Iowa East Conference defeat.
There was a long team meeting after that loss at home.
"Every one confessed 'Alright, I need to this,'" senior outfielder Emme Dietrich said. "That helped team chemistry a lot."
They cruised in their next two games before a four-game slate at the Fort Dodge Invitational, all opponents ranked inside the top-15 including three No. 1 teams in Muscatine (5A), Winterset (4A) and Newell-Fonda (1A).
Central Springs went 2-2 that weekend.
"We need to see that kind of pitching to play at that level," head coach Belinda Nelson said.
That tough schedule outside the conference paid off this week.
The Panthers got on the board early with a run in the first, three in the third, two more in the fourth and fifth and the back-breaking and run-rule inducing four runs in the sixth.
Junior catcher Madisyn Kelley, named to the all-tournament team, belted her third two-run home run in as many days. She ended the week with five hits in nine at-bats and seven RBIs.
"It feels amazing, it was on my goals," a teary-eyed Kelley said. "Getting that means a lot."
Abby Pate went 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs, including a two-run dinger of her own. No. 9 hitter Carly Ryan drove in three runs on a pair of hits.
Kaylea Fessler, Lizzy Hamand and Aurora Stepleton each ended with two hits each.
"I knew we were not real happy with Wednesday's game so they came with some grit in their teeth," Nelson said. "I knew once we put up a couple, they're not stopping."
Central Springs ace Cooper Klaahsen kept the top-seeded Beavers (29-5) short of a breakthrough inning multiple times.
The sophomore right-hander stranded at least one runner in scoring position in the opening three frames and after Wilton loaded the bases with zero outs in the bottom of the sixth trying to extend the night, Klaahsen struck out three straight batters.
Her tournament ends with a 2-1 record and 27 strikeouts.
"You come down here, you're not sleeping in your own bed, you're tired and you're not eating the best of everything," Nelson said. "She knew she could do it."
It was a bittersweet celebration. The Panthers say goodbye to five seniors, four of them that have been stalwarts in the lineup or the top pinch hitter out of the dugout.
And their leader.
Nelson stated afterwards she is taking other opportunities away from the softball diamond. She exits the program after 21 years, seven straight tournament appearances and the highest finish ever.
"Made the decision about middle of June and finalized some things," she said. "I felt like this is the group to go out with."
Kelley wanted her to go out a winner.
"She's guided me through my high school career and she means a lot to me," she said.
Central Springs 12, Wilton 1 (6 inn.)
Central Springs;103;224;--;12;14;0
Wilton;001;000;--;1;6;3
Cooper Klaahsen and Madisyn Kelley. Mila Johnson, Grace Madlock (4) and Emily Coss. WP -- Klaashen (23-3). LP -- Johnson (15-3). Two or more hits -- Central Springs, Abby Pate 4, Kaylea Fessler, Lizzy Hamand, Aurora Stepleton, Carly Ryan. 2B -- Central Springs, Fessler, Pate, Ryan; Wilton, Coss. HR -- Central Springs, Kelley, Pate. RBIs -- Central Springs, Pate 4, Ryan 3, Kelley 2, Hamand, Klaahsen, Stepleton; Wilton, Peyton Souhrada.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.