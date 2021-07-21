Panthers attempt comeback, fall to Lynx in 2A state semifinals

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fessler called North Linn's lineup on par with Ankeny's lineup in terms of difficulty. Kelley and Nelson felt it was the best lineup they had faced this season.

"This is the best team we've faced and I tip my hat to them, they're an amazing team," Kelley said.

Central Springs, which had just one base runner through the first three innings, couldn't come up with that game-tying run. The Panthers got close multiple times.

Kelley belted a pair of two-run home runs, one in the fourth and the other in the sixth, to make three run leads by the Lynx shrink to just one. She's up to 10 long balls this season.

"Once we had those two awesome hits, I was like 'This is it, this is the momentum we need,'" Kelley said. "Just tying it, that was our first goal."

Nelson called it "confidence" that her catcher was able to hit off Flanagan.

"She was going to do anything she could to get to that championship game, anyway she could," she said.

Central Springs got its leadoff hitter on base in five of the seven innings. It stranded Fessler on second base in the first frame, and left runners on second and third in the fourth down 3-2.