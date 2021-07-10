Outfielders turn into a strength for Newman Catholic softball

Determan has been a catcher for most of her career, but played in the outfield once in a junior varsity game and in the back end of last season for the final two handful of games.

There was an adjustment on learning how to play it, but the senior has grown fond of being in that spot.

"I kind of struggled, It was new for me so I was a little skittish," she said, "but I'm much more confident now."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kruckenberg, a freshman, was mainly a courtesy runner as an eight grader and has stepped into the defensive alignment.

"Right now, Ellie and Liz they make the plays," Dunn said. "Their work ethic is unbelievable."

Early on, it was a struggle. If a ball was hit in the gap, Curley would be the one trying to go for it despite Kruckenberg or Determan potentially having a better angle.

So a conversation needed to be had between coach, right fielder and left fielder.

"If it was hit to either gap on either side of Kealan, they'd say 'Oh Kealan can go get it,'" Dunn said.

"He was very understanding about it," Determan added. "That showed me that if I hustle, I can get to those spots. Some of the balls I catch are a little easier."