Outfielders turn into a strength for Newman Catholic softball

Much of the talk prior to opening day was how much uncertainty Newman Catholic would be defensively.
It only had two players, Molly McGuire at third base and Kealan Curley in center field, that had more than a year of experience at a position. The infield was far from a concern for head coach Tom Dunn.
It was the outfield.
"At the beginning of the year, we thought it would be a weakness," Dunn admitted. "Now, we've decided it is definitely a strength."
That strength is because of the development of the two players in the corner outfield positions that have had under half-a-season playing in the grass total prior to 2021 in Ellie Determan and Liz Kruckenberg.
"It shows, especially Liz, she's a hard worker and she's willing to put in the time and effort," Determan said. "For me, it made me realize my full potential and make us a wall in the outfield."
Curley knew she had to be a leader for those two in relatively new positions. She jumped into the outfield in the final 12 games of her eighth grade year.
She relates to them in a way some others may not.
"Throughout the season, talking to them constantly and even them talking to me because I'm not perfect, so far we've been doing really well," Curley said.
Determan has been a catcher for most of her career, but played in the outfield once in a junior varsity game and in the back end of last season for the final two handful of games.
There was an adjustment on learning how to play it, but the senior has grown fond of being in that spot.
"I kind of struggled, It was new for me so I was a little skittish," she said, "but I'm much more confident now."
Kruckenberg, a freshman, was mainly a courtesy runner as an eight grader and has stepped into the defensive alignment.
"Right now, Ellie and Liz they make the plays," Dunn said. "Their work ethic is unbelievable."
Early on, it was a struggle. If a ball was hit in the gap, Curley would be the one trying to go for it despite Kruckenberg or Determan potentially having a better angle.
So a conversation needed to be had between coach, right fielder and left fielder.
"If it was hit to either gap on either side of Kealan, they'd say 'Oh Kealan can go get it,'" Dunn said.
"He was very understanding about it," Determan added. "That showed me that if I hustle, I can get to those spots. Some of the balls I catch are a little easier."
In Friday's regional semifinal triumph over St. Ansgar, there was a noticeable level of communication between the trio.
Kruckenberg was steady in her positioning. Determan had to deal with a damp right field, the one part that doesn't drain well, but didn't have an error. Those three have combined for four errors all season.
And all of them have a fielding percentage at 90 or higher. Determan hasn't committed an error all season.
"I think they've had a lot of confidence," Curley said.
North Butler, the Knights regional final opponent on Monday night, has a plethora of hitters that can hit balls in the air with a total of 39 extra base hits. The Bearcats have three players hitting at .350 or higher.
Those three outfielders will have to be on their toes when Brooke Trees, Kiya Johnson or Kenzie Groen step up to the plate.
They are prepared for the challenge ahead.
"Especially playing on our home field, is even more exciting," Curley said. "If we come out with the intensity, we should have a really good shot."
