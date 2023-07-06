Nick Hemann and Heath Grimm are not new to coaching.

The two are both accomplished wrestling coaches by trade, Hemann at the high school level and Grimm at Division II Upper Iowa in Fayette.

High school softball is still new to them though, the two leading the charge on the Osage softball improvement over the past two seasons.

What is not new to them is Osage, the town both are from and the school both went to.

The team’s head coach, Hemann took the job last season and brought Grimm on board with him. They both have a daughter on the team.

Experience coaching their children at the youth level provided some background. But the two have adjusted well and put Osage in a strong position to qualify for the state tournament for the first time in nine years.

“Heath and I find ourselves back in the community where we have a lot of pride and we really embrace that these girls need to feel that same sense of pride when putting on an Osage jersey,” Hemann said. “It’s all come full circle. We really want to make softball a thing here.”

The main thing Hemann wanted to do when he took over the softball program was to develop it into a state power. A team that the town could have a sense of pride in.

Hemann said he has lightened up a bit more from his head coaching days on the mat, but still has that same desire to succeed. His team is the same way.

"I try to keep it lighter but the expectations and the standards have not changed," Hemann said. "We want to have fun but (the players) want to have expectations. They want to be held to a high standard. In the second year, it's starting to be an expectation and they have embraced that."

When Hemann took the job, he wanted Grimm to do it with him even though did not have his certification to coach high school sports in Iowa.

Despite already having the Upper Iowa gig that he said is still his top priority, the competitive fire and pride for Osage burns deep for Grimm.

"It's kind of my nature, I like to be involved," Grimm said. "I grew up here and the people that I aspired to be like, it's all really motivating and knowing the impact that a coach can have on an athlete. I might no know the game as well as others, but I know people. I just try to help move the needle in a great direction."

Both Hemann and Grimm said there are similarities on how softball stacks up with wrestling.

Hemann, when he was the head boy's wrestling coach at New Hampton-Turkey Valley, also helped with the baseball team. He learned a lot from coach Cory McDonald.

"I incorporated a lot of the baseball things that (McDonald) taught me into the softball side and it has correlated pretty well," Hemann said. "We often discussed the similarities between the two sports and I firmly believe that the game will eat you alive if you let it."

When Hemann took over, he connected with other high school and college softball coaches in the area to help develop practice plans and other strategies.

Like the baseball tactics, he brought over some of his coaching techniques he used in wrestling to help with individual adjustments at Osage.

"It tag teams each other," Hemann said. "Wrestling, it's an individual sport but it's also a team sport. But working individually with kids cultivates a lot of confidence in themselves."

Those tactics have worked too, with Osage developing one of the best offenses in the state. Much like a wrestling match is one-on-one, Hemann views softball as a pitcher against a hitter.

Him and Grimm and Osage's other two assistants spend a lot of time working with hitters individually to prepare them for the top pitchers they see in the area.

"We are very meticulous in what we do, everything has a purpose," Hemann said. "Everything that we have is structured, it's guided, it's for a purpose and it is guided by a coach. I want them to have a coach that is guiding them and what it needs to be."

Outside of the team, the two have focused on building a winning culture.

Grimm has a lot of experience with that at the college level and that is one of the things he has instilled.

In a practice that Hemann missed, Grimm had all the players write on the board what they are thankful for to help them play with a purpose on the field.

"I hate to pat myself on the back and I think we can still be better, but we are headed in the right direction now," Grimm said. "I think the future is really exciting, if not more, because we are establishing a culture. A winning, successful culture that these girls are competitive. We are getting there."

Heading into the postseason, Hemann is really excited to see how far Osage can go.

With an opportunity to make some noise, he is hoping the Green Devils can clean up some mistakes. And he is using some of his wrestling lessons to help with their mindset.

"Something is going to go wrong, we just have to keep the errors and mental mistakes to a minimum," Hemann said. "We just need to overcome them each time, lift each other up. I have to make sure I do that too.

"Minimize the negatives and have fun. Otherwise, just like wrestling, if you dwell on the mistakes, the game will eat you alive."