Osage managing emotions that arise during postseason play

With the many ups and downs that come in the postseason, everyone has their own way of dealing with the emotions that arise.

In a 5-4 win by Osage's softball team over Ogden that was sealed by a bases loaded walk from Sydney Muller on Friday night, there were plenty of those emotions to manage.

Going down 2-0 right away in the top of the first can force a team that isn't strong-willed enough to overcome the adversity, but it's a situation that Osage has dealt with before.

"I hate to say this because I don't want it to be this way, but we've been there many times," head coach Nick Hemann said.

There were the joyous moments, like Aubrey Chapman hitting her first career postseason home run to tie the game in the second inning or the celebration that ensued after Muller touched first base so the win could become official.

And in between those moments, there were the good and bad ones that make up the story of the game.

Muller chooses to remain confident and composed at all times. That was on display when, sitting at 0-for-3 on the night with three groundouts, she worked that game-winning walk.

It's something she believes is essential to keeping yourself in the game.

"Just staying up all the time," Muller said. "When it's back-and-forth like that it's easy to kind of be on a rollercoaster of emotions, but it's so important to keep your head up."

Ashley Halbach talked about the fear that comes with a postseason game. Any hit or any out could be the one that leads to the season ending, and Friday's game was intense because of that feeling.

Chapman was an example of that, as she has problems with nerves throughout the entire game. She tries to remind herself that the score is 0-0 each inning, but during Muller's at-bat in the seventh inning things came to a peak.

"I was over there having to breathe in through my nose and out through my mouth," Chapman said. "I was freaking out. I had to squeeze some pinkies, and I was close to the trash can, too. I was that nervous."

After the game was won and Chapman's nerves could be at ease, the emotions of moving on to the next round were next up.

Plenty of happy tears flowed as teammate's took some time to revel in their accomplishment. The rollercoaster had finally ended, albeit until Monday's regional final, and now it was possible to just take it all in.

It's something that players like Halbach have worked towards for years.

"It's awesome," Halbach said. "I've been on varsity for five years now and we've never made it this far. We've never had this good of a team. I'm pretty proud of everybody on the team for all the work that we've put in."

Up next, the Green Devils will face the winner of the postponed Lake Mills-Central Springs game that is being played on Saturday.

Going 0-2 against the Class 2A top-ranked Panthers and beating the Bulldogs 8-7 in the lone meeting between the two sides, Osage was put in the unique position of not knowing who it will face after the conclusion of its own game.

But it's not something the team is concerned with, as the belief is that everyone will be ready for whatever comes their way.

"I don't think it matters," Muller said. "Either way we're gonna practice hard and we'll play who we play."