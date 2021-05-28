Osage looks to continue stellar athletic season with extended softball campaign

Emma Grimm was pretty blunt in an assessment of the Osage softball program.
"It isn't known as a top sport," the senior catcher said. "We haven't had a program built up when we were younger."
Even with the roster filled with athletes who play multiple sports, the Green Devils don't plan on being an easy out in the regular season and postseason.
Their top-5 hitters and the ace of the staff are back for a team that understands the top-end talent of the Top of Iowa Conference is loaded, but have aspirations to get to that level.
"We have a lot of really, really good athletes," senior outfielder Ainsley Dodd said. "We have to take the time to come together as a team. We should be able to make some noise."
There has been some position changes throughout the defensive alignment.
Summer Collins has moved from the outfield to first base; Victoria Schwarting switched from second to third base; Jaden Francis is now at shortstop.
The outfield remains intact, led by Dodd in center, and 75 percent of the infield are upperclassmen.
"Softball is a game of errors, so it's beneficial to have upperclassmen playing," Dodd said. "We take it more with a grain of salt. That leadership shows through."
Grimm belted a team-high six long balls and was the only hitter to finish with more than 15 RBIs to go along with her .378 batting average. Her confidence has soared with a year of preparation.
"Just starting to have fun makes it a little easier instead of being timid," Grimm said.
Facing the two best teams in the conference – Mason City Newman Catholic and Central Springs – leaves Osage with an 0-2 record to start the 2021 season. In both games, the Green Devils have been run-ruled.
Still, Osage head coach Ryan Huffman is far from needing to press the panic button.
"I have all the confidence in the world we'll be just fine," he said. "Happy to have a normal year."
Ashley Halbach is the ace of the staff. The junior finished 2020 with a 9-5 record and an earned run average of 3.70. Sophomore Mari Fox started in the game against the Panthers.
Grimm has seen growth from Fox, who started in just a pair of games last year, in a short time span.
"I remember last year, her fastball fell to about her changeup speed," Grimm said. "She's throwing up to an average speed."
Huffman and Dodd said the pitching staff is going to be a strength early. The latter is hoping the offense can hit its stride in the next couple of weeks.
"We have really good bats, we just have to get them going," said Dodd, a member of the Osage state champion shuttle hurdle relay quartet.
There's been a lot of winning at Osage in the 2020-21 athletic year. Its volleyball team won a Class 2A state title and the girls track team left Des Moines with its first team trophy in program history.
Now, softball is trying to make some noise. The Green Devils lost 7-3 in the regional tournament to Waterloo Columbus Catholic last year, a game Huffman believes they could have won.
It has led to motivation for this year's bunch.
"A lot of Osage is they've learned to compete through a lot of their sports," Huffman said. "That's what these types of schools are all about. We have a lot of girls with winning experience and those are the people you lean on when the times are a little harder."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.