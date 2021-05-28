Osage looks to continue stellar athletic season with extended softball campaign

Emma Grimm was pretty blunt in an assessment of the Osage softball program.

"It isn't known as a top sport," the senior catcher said. "We haven't had a program built up when we were younger."

Even with the roster filled with athletes who play multiple sports, the Green Devils don't plan on being an easy out in the regular season and postseason.

Their top-5 hitters and the ace of the staff are back for a team that understands the top-end talent of the Top of Iowa Conference is loaded, but have aspirations to get to that level.

"We have a lot of really, really good athletes," senior outfielder Ainsley Dodd said. "We have to take the time to come together as a team. We should be able to make some noise."

There has been some position changes throughout the defensive alignment.

Summer Collins has moved from the outfield to first base; Victoria Schwarting switched from second to third base; Jaden Francis is now at shortstop.

The outfield remains intact, led by Dodd in center, and 75 percent of the infield are upperclassmen.