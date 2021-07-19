Offense powers Central Springs to first quarterfinal win in four years

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- Usually when Central Springs travels to the Rogers Sports Complex, Belinda Nelson has them stay for the entire week. That stay has been painful for the last couple of years.
"It's always hard to see teams go on and win in place where you could've been," sophomore Aurora Stepleton said.
Rather than watching the next round, the Panthers will be in it.
Ignited by a six-run second inning and 11 hits, fifth-ranked and third-seeded Central Springs blew the doors open against ninth-ranked and sixth-seeded Underwood 11-0 in five innings in a Class 2A state quarterfinal on Monday night.
"This group was hyped the whole game," Nelson, the Panthers head coach said. "Our dugout was so loud, the umpire couldn't hear me going to bring in my runners."
Awaiting Central Springs (30-6) is defending state champion North Linn in Wednesday's semifinals with a first pitch slated for 1:30 p.m. The second-ranked and seeded Lynx (40-6) defeated Iowa City Regina 5-2.
It is the first state tournament win for the Panthers in four years.
"We all turned to our teammates and were like 'We finally did it,'" junior catcher Madisyn Kelley said. "We really wanted to get past this first game and make a memorable season out of it."
Nelson knew that the Eagles ace Ella Pierce had an effective riseball that was very similar to what the Panthers faced a week prior against South Hardin in the regional final.
So during practice, the longtime leader of the program had one of her former pitchers and current assistant coach – Hannah Ausenhus – throw every single hitter in the Central Springs lineup a riseball.
It worked.
Pierce threw 102 pitches in four complete innings and the Panthers were much more patient. They worked the Underwood senior into deep counts and forced her to throw at least 25 pitches in three of the four frames.
"It was very nice to have Hannah their get you ready for the mindset," Stepleton said. "We cam in very prepared. We got the work done."
And has they worked their opponents ace, the hits flowed right through.
Stepleton got Central Springs on the board with a two-run single in the bottom of the first. Then in the second, it broke the game open with six runs on four hits and two errors by the Eagles (26-4).
Starter Cooper Klaahsen, who allowed two hits and four total base runners to go with eight strikeouts, laced a two-run single to cap the big inning. Kelley and Lizzy Hamand also had RBI as the Panthers batted around.
"We had a pretty good run in the postseason with our bats, but today they were back," Nelson said. "Everybody put that ball in play."
Kelley was also stout defensively. She didn't allow a wild pitch or passed ball and came up with two pop outs behind the plate that sent out euphoric celebrations.
When first baseman Kirsten Garnas hauled in the final out in foul territory, she was mobbed.
"Every out is important, you can't take one our for granted," Kelley said. "Everybody getting hyped up for one play, that's huge. You're one play closer to that next game."
Hamand and Abby Pate drove in two of the final three runs scored in the third. Senior Kiley Hanft drove in two runs on a hit and reached base three times.
Central Springs is treating this week as a business trip. While the monkey of getting to state and winning a game is off its back, it expects more. It is vying for its first ever state title appearance.
North Linn, the premier team for the better part of the last decade in 2A, stands in the Panthers way.
"I think it'll be a good game," Stepleton said. "It will be one of the most fun games we've had. We're all pumped, very excited. We're going to show them what we can do."
Central Springs 11, Underwood 0 (5 inn.)
Underwood;000;00;--;0;2;3
Central Springs;263;0x;--;11;11;0
Ella Pierce and Maddie Pierce. Cooper Klaahsen and Madisyn Kelley. WP -- Klaashen (22-2). LP -- E. Pierce (23-4). Two or more hits -- Central Springs, Kelley, Kaylea Fessler, Aurora Stepleton. 2B -- Central Springs, Fessler, Klaahsen, Abby Pate. RBIs -- Central Springs, Stepleton 2, Klaahsen 2, Kiley Hanft 2, Lizzy Hamand 2, Fessler, Pate, Kelley.
