Offense powers Central Springs to first quarterfinal win in four years

"We had a pretty good run in the postseason with our bats, but today they were back," Nelson said. "Everybody put that ball in play."

Kelley was also stout defensively. She didn't allow a wild pitch or passed ball and came up with two pop outs behind the plate that sent out euphoric celebrations.

When first baseman Kirsten Garnas hauled in the final out in foul territory, she was mobbed.

"Every out is important, you can't take one our for granted," Kelley said. "Everybody getting hyped up for one play, that's huge. You're one play closer to that next game."

Hamand and Abby Pate drove in two of the final three runs scored in the third. Senior Kiley Hanft drove in two runs on a hit and reached base three times.

Central Springs is treating this week as a business trip. While the monkey of getting to state and winning a game is off its back, it expects more. It is vying for its first ever state title appearance.

North Linn, the premier team for the better part of the last decade in 2A, stands in the Panthers way.