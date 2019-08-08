Now that the softball season has been in the books for nearly two weeks, it is time for the Globe Gazette's list of the area's best players. The following list is the Globe's pick for player and coach of the year, along with the 22 area players who were named to the All-State teams.
Player of the year: Samantha Heyer, Senior, Charles City
The senior pitcher dominated the competition this season, making 39 of the Comets 41 stats, compiling a 35-4 record, with a 0.50 ERA, an opponent batting average of .109, and a strikeout to walk ratio of 375 to 33. Heyer passed the 800 career strikeouts on June 19, and got the team to within two wins of a state title.
Accolades- First Team All-State, Northeast District 4A first team, Northeast Iowa Conference First Team. Heyer will be attending the University of Northern Iowa in the fall.
Coach of the Year: Brian Bohlen, Charles City
Accolades: 4A Northeast District Coach of the Year
Stats: Led team to a 33-0 start, a 37-4 overall record, and the state semifinals.
All-State selections
1A
First Team
Mackenzie Meister, Junior, Bishop Garrigan
-Accolades- Top of Iowa First Team All-Conference, First Team All-State, 1A North Central All-District Team
Stats: .474 batting average, .563 on-base percentage, .750 slugging percentage. Had five home runs on the season, with a team-hgh 45 RBI.
Lily Castle, Junior, Newman Catholic
Accolades- Top of Iowa First Team All-Conference, First Team All-State, 1A North Central All District Team.
Stats: .374 batting average, .456 on-base percentage, .548 slugging percentage. 43 hits, 21 RBI.
Second Team
Madison Meister, Junior, Bishop Garrigan
Accolades: Second Team All-State, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference, 1A North Central All-District Team.
Stats: Team high .477 batting average, .531 on-base percentage, .608 slugging percentage. Led the Golden Bears with 62 base-hits, to go with 29 RBI.
Macy Alexander, Senior, Newman Catholic
Accolades: Second Team All-State, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference, 1A North Central All-District
Stats: Team-best batting average of .506. Returned from a broken wrist to finish with 25 RBI.
Paige Leininger, Junior, Newman Catholic
Accolades: Second Team All-State, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference, 1A North Central All-District Team
Stats: Began the season as the team's second baseman, became starting pitcher partway through the season. Finished with a 17-5 record, 125 1/3 innings pitched. ERA of 2.35, with 85 strikeouts, and an opponent batting average of .238. At the plate, Leininger hit .416, with an OBP of .473, and a slugging percentage of . 655. Tied for team-lead with four home runs, led team with 40 RBI, and 47 hits.
Third Team
Amanda Miller, Junior, Bishop Garrigan
Accolades: Third Team All-State, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference, 1A North Central All District Team
Stats: Led team with 29 starts, a 24-7 recprd, with a 2.94 ERA, 73 strikeouts, and an opponent batting average of .237.
Emma Ramon, Junior, Rockford
Accolades: Third Team All-State, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference, 1A North Central All-District Team
Stats: Led team with an impressive .477 batting average, a .541 on-base percentage, and a .709 slugging percentage. Had a team-high 41 hits, and 35 RBI. Struck out just four times, in 86 at-bats.
2A
First Team
Hannah Ausenhus, Senior, Central Springs
Accolades: First Team All-State, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference, 2A Northeast All-District Team
Stats: Reached 1000 career strikeouts. Finished with a record of 27-9, with an ERA of 1.70, a strikeout to walk ratio of 249 to 53, and an opposing batting average of .178. Also led the Panthers in hitting, with a .482 batting average, an OBP of .541, a slugging percentage of .921, with 14 home runs, and a team-high 51 RBI. Led team to fifth straight state tournament.
Jadyn Anderson, Senior, Saint Ansgar
Accolades: First Team All-State, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference, 2A Northeast All-District Team
Stats: Led team with .421 batting average, a .470 OBP, and a slugging percentage of .682. Hit five of the team's six total home runs, with a team high 32 RBI. Had a strikeout to walk ratio of 1:1, with nine strikeouts, and nine walks on the year. Went 13-for-13 in stolen base attempts.
Second Team
Kaylea Fessler, Freshman, Central Springs
Accolades: Second Team All-State, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference, 2A Northeast All-District Team
Stats: Hit .369, with an impressive OBP of .511. 38 hits, and just eight strikeouts in 103 at-bats. Successful on 14-of-15 stolen base attempts.
Third Team
Abigayle Angell, Sophomore, Central Springs
Accolades: Third Team All-State, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference, 2A Northeast All-District Team
Stats: Second on the team with a .432 batting average, a .481 OBP, and a .853 slugging percentage, to go with 11 home runs and 42 RBI.
Katelyn Halbach, Senior, Osage
Accolades: Third Team All-State, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference, 2A Northeast All-District Team
Stats: The senior led the team with a .411 batting average, along with a .482 on-base percentage, and a .548 slugging percentage. She was successful on 36-of-37 stolen base attempts. Tied for team lead with 23 RBI, and struck out just 15 times in 124 at-bats.
Tanya Schutjer, Senior, Saint Ansgar
Accolades: Third Team All-State, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference, 2A Northeast All-District Team
Stats: .394 batting average, OBP of .434, and a slugging percentage of .495. Struck out just six times in 99 at-bats. Third on team with 29 RBI. Led the team with three triples.
3A
First Team
Kameryn Etherington, Junior, Algona
Accolades: First Team All-State, First Team North Central All-Conference, 3A Central All-District Team
Stats: Helped lead Algona to its first ever state tournament. Etherington was a star for Algona both at the plate, and on the mound. Finished the season with a .405 batting average, an OBP of .510, and a .774 slugging percentage. Had a team high six home runs, and 30 RBI. Finished with 11 walks, and just 10 strikeouts. On the mound, Etherington had a 13-9 record, with an ERA of 1.57, a .188 opponent batting average, and a strikeout to walk ratio of 211 to 32.
Second Team
Julia Merfeld, Junior, Clear Lake
Accolades: Second Team All-State, First Team North Central All Conference, 3A Central All-District Team
Stats: Led the team with a very impressive .538 batting average, a .563 OBP, and a .560 slugging percentage. Slap-hitting lead-off hitter led the team with 49 base hits. Was a perfect 8-for-8 in stolen base attempts.
Kelsey Koch, Senior, Forest City
Accolades: Second Team All-State, First Team Top of Iowa All Conference, 3A Central All-District Team
Stats: Team-high .429 batting average, OBP of .515, slugging percentage of .548. Led the Indians with 36 hits, and 14 walks. 14-for-14 in stolen base attempts.
Third Team
Nicole Smidt, Senior, Algona
Accolades: Third Team All-State, Second Team North Central All-Conference
Stats:Hit .363 on the season, had a .375 OBP, and a .462 slugging percentage. Second on the team with nine doubles, and 19 RBI.
Courtney Miller, Junior, Hampton-Dumont
Accolades: Third Team All-State, Second Team North Central All Conference, 3A Central All-District Team
Stats: Put up an impressive .511 batting average, with a .520 OBP, and a slugging percentage .649 slugging percentage. 17-for-17 in stolen bases. Team high 48 hits, only six strikeouts on the season.
4A
First Team
Samantha Heyer, Senior, Charles City
See above.
Lisabeth Fiser, Junior, Charles City
Accolades: First Team All-State, Northeast Iowa First Team All-Conference, 4A Northeast All-District Team
Stats: Led the Comets with an incredible .570 batting average, a .582 OBP, and a .627 slugging percentage. Scored a team-high 62 runs, with 81 base-hits. Struck out just three times in 142 at-bats, and was successful in 58 out of 60 stolen base attempts.
Third Team
Rachel Chambers, Freshman, Charles City
Accolades: Third Team All-State, Northeast Iowa First Team All-Conference
Stats: Enthusiastic freshman paced the team in power, with 15 home runs, and 67 RBI. Finished the season with 11 walks, and just 10 strikeouts. Went 17-of-18 in stolen base attempts.
Sami Miller, Junior, Mason City,
Accolades: Third Team All-State, Honorable Mention CIML All-Conference
Stats: Scored a team-high 31 runs. Led team with five home runs and 26 RBI on the season. Walked 13 times, compared to just twelve strikeouts on the season. Was successful on 10-of-11 stolen base attempts. Led the Mohawks with a .611 slugging percentage.
