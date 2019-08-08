{{featured_button_text}}

Now that the softball season has been in the books for nearly two weeks, it is time for the Globe Gazette's list of the area's best players. The following list is the Globe's pick for player and coach of the year, along with the 22 area players who were named to the All-State teams. 

Player of the year: Samantha Heyer, Senior, Charles City

The senior pitcher dominated the competition this season, making 39 of the Comets 41 stats, compiling a 35-4 record, with a 0.50 ERA, an opponent batting average of .109, and a strikeout to walk ratio of 375 to 33. Heyer passed the 800 career strikeouts on June 19, and got the team to within two wins of a state title. 

Accolades- First Team All-State, Northeast District 4A first team, Northeast Iowa Conference First Team. Heyer will be attending the University of Northern Iowa in the fall.

Charles City softball #2 Samantha Heyer

Charles City pitcher Samantha Heyer throws a pitch on June 20 against Central Springs. 

Coach of the Year: Brian Bohlen, Charles City

   Accolades: 4A Northeast District Coach of the Year

   Stats: Led team to a 33-0 start, a 37-4 overall record, and the state semifinals. 

Charles City vs. Fairfield Class 4A state softball

Charles City coach Brian Bohlen talks to players during a game in 2017.

 

All-State selections

1A

First Team

Mackenzie Meister, Junior, Bishop Garrigan

-Accolades- Top of Iowa First Team All-Conference, First Team All-State, 1A North Central All-District Team

Stats: .474 batting average, .563 on-base percentage, .750 slugging percentage. Had five home runs on the season, with a team-hgh 45 RBI.

Meisters 5

Bishop Garrigan junior Mackenzie Meister prepares to swing at a pitch against Northwood-Kensett Wednesday in a regional game in Algona. Meister and her sister Madison, also a junior, were named to the Top of Iowa Conference first team. Sophomore Bailey Meister was named to third team.

 

Lily Castle, Junior, Newman Catholic

    Accolades- Top of Iowa First Team All-Conference, First Team All-State, 1A North Central All District Team.

    Stats: .374 batting average, .456 on-base percentage, .548 slugging percentage. 43 hits, 21 RBI. 

SBall Newman vs. Nashua 1

Newman Catholic junior Lily Castle fields a ground ball and makes a throw to first base Friday against Nashua Plainfield in Mason City.

 

Second Team

Madison Meister, Junior, Bishop Garrigan

   Accolades: Second Team All-State, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference, 1A North Central All-District Team.

   Stats: Team high .477 batting average, .531 on-base percentage, .608 slugging percentage. Led the Golden Bears with 62 base-hits, to go with 29 RBI.

Meisters 3

Bishop Garrigan junior Madison Meister connects with a pitch against Northwood-Kensett Wednesday in a regional game in Algona.

 

Macy Alexander, Senior, Newman Catholic

   Accolades: Second Team All-State, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference, 1A North Central All-District

   Stats: Team-best batting average of .506. Returned from a broken wrist to finish with 25 RBI. 

Newman vs Hudson 06-15-2019 (9).jpg

Newman Catholic Knights #21 Macy Alexander

 

Paige Leininger, Junior, Newman Catholic

   Accolades: Second Team All-State, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference, 1A North Central All-District Team

   Stats: Began the season as the team's second baseman, became starting pitcher partway through the season. Finished with a 17-5 record, 125 1/3 innings pitched. ERA of 2.35, with 85 strikeouts, and an opponent batting average of .238. At the plate, Leininger hit .416, with an OBP of .473, and a slugging percentage of . 655. Tied for team-lead with four home runs, led team with 40 RBI, and 47 hits. 

North Butler vs Newman 07-01-2019 (5).jpg

#25 Paige Leininger pitches against North Butler at a game in Allison on Monday, July 1.

 

Third Team

Amanda Miller, Junior, Bishop Garrigan

    Accolades: Third Team All-State, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference, 1A North Central All District Team

   Stats: Led team with 29 starts, a 24-7 recprd, with a 2.94 ERA, 73 strikeouts, and an opponent batting average of .237. 

SBall Bishop vs. Northwood 3

Bishop Garrigan junior Amanda Miller delivers a pitch against Northwood-Kensett July 10in a regional game in Algona.

 

Emma Ramon, Junior, Rockford

    Accolades: Third Team All-State, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference, 1A North Central All-District Team

    Stats: Led team with an impressive .477 batting average, a .541 on-base percentage, and a .709 slugging percentage. Had a team-high 41 hits, and 35 RBI. Struck out just four times, in 86 at-bats. 

 

2A

First Team

Hannah Ausenhus, Senior, Central Springs

  Accolades: First Team All-State, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference, 2A Northeast All-District Team

  Stats: Reached 1000 career strikeouts. Finished with a record of 27-9, with an ERA of 1.70, a strikeout to walk ratio of 249 to 53, and an opposing batting average of .178. Also led the Panthers in hitting, with a .482 batting average, an OBP of .541, a slugging percentage of .921, with 14 home runs, and a team-high 51 RBI. Led team to fifth straight state tournament. 

Central Springs vs North Union softball, 07-12-2019

#24 Hannah Ausenhus pitches against North Union at a game in Manly on Friday, July 12.

 

Jadyn Anderson, Senior, Saint Ansgar

   Accolades: First Team All-State, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference, 2A Northeast All-District Team

   Stats: Led team with .421 batting average, a .470 OBP, and a slugging percentage of .682. Hit five of the team's six total home runs, with a team high 32 RBI. Had a strikeout to walk ratio of 1:1, with nine strikeouts, and nine walks on the year. Went 13-for-13 in stolen base attempts. 

IMG_7521.JPG

Jadyn Anderson with the big hit and a double for the Saints.

 

Second Team

Kaylea Fessler, Freshman, Central Springs

    Accolades: Second Team All-State, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference, 2A Northeast All-District Team

    Stats: Hit .369, with an impressive OBP of .511. 38 hits, and just eight strikeouts in 103 at-bats. Successful on 14-of-15 stolen base attempts. 

072219-state-softball-central-springs-02

Central Spings' Kaylea Fessler hits the ball during the Class 2A game at State Softball on July 22.

Third Team

Abigayle Angell, Sophomore, Central Springs

  Accolades: Third Team All-State, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference, 2A Northeast All-District Team

   Stats: Second on the team with a .432 batting average, a .481 OBP, and a .853 slugging percentage, to go with 11 home runs and 42 RBI. 

 

Katelyn Halbach, Senior, Osage

    Accolades: Third Team All-State, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference, 2A Northeast All-District Team

    Stats: The senior led the team with a .411 batting average, along with a .482 on-base percentage, and a .548 slugging percentage. She was successful on 36-of-37 stolen base attempts. Tied for team lead with 23 RBI, and struck out just 15 times in 124 at-bats. 

DSC_1253.jpg

Katelyn Halbach watches the base runners for a possible throw.

 

Tanya Schutjer, Senior, Saint Ansgar

   Accolades: Third Team All-State, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference, 2A Northeast All-District Team

   Stats: .394 batting average, OBP of .434, and a slugging percentage of .495. Struck out just six times in 99 at-bats. Third on team with 29 RBI. Led the team with three triples.

 

3A

First Team

Kameryn Etherington, Junior, Algona

   Accolades: First Team All-State, First Team North Central All-Conference, 3A Central All-District Team

   Stats: Helped lead Algona to its first ever state tournament. Etherington was a star for Algona both at the plate, and on the mound. Finished the season with a .405 batting average, an OBP of .510, and a .774 slugging percentage. Had a team high six home runs, and 30 RBI. Finished with 11 walks, and just 10 strikeouts. On the mound, Etherington had a 13-9 record, with an ERA of 1.57, a .188 opponent batting average, and a strikeout to walk ratio of 211 to 32. 

072219kw-state-softball-algona-02

Algona's Kameryn Etherington pitches against Davenport Assumption during the Class 3A game at State Softball on July 22.

 

Second Team

Julia Merfeld, Junior, Clear Lake

   Accolades: Second Team All-State, First Team North Central All Conference, 3A Central All-District Team

   Stats: Led the team with a very impressive .538 batting average, a .563 OBP, and a .560 slugging percentage. Slap-hitting lead-off hitter led the team with 49 base hits. Was a perfect 8-for-8 in stolen base attempts. 

SBall Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls 3

Clear Lake junior Julia Merfeld runs the bases against Iowa Falls on June 19.

 

Kelsey Koch, Senior, Forest City

   Accolades: Second Team All-State, First Team Top of Iowa All Conference, 3A Central All-District Team

   Stats: Team-high .429 batting average, OBP of .515, slugging percentage of .548. Led the Indians with 36 hits, and 14 walks. 14-for-14 in stolen base attempts. 

FC SB 7

Kelsey Koch makes contact with the Lake Mills pitch.

 

Third Team

Nicole Smidt, Senior, Algona

   Accolades: Third Team All-State, Second Team North Central All-Conference

   Stats:Hit .363 on the season, had a .375 OBP, and a .462 slugging percentage.  Second on the team with nine doubles, and 19 RBI. 

072219kw-state-softball-algona-01

Algona's Nicole Smidt tries to make the tag on Davenport Assumption's Olivia Wardlow at third base during the Class 3A game at State Softball on July 22.

 

Courtney Miller, Junior, Hampton-Dumont

   Accolades: Third Team All-State, Second Team North Central All Conference, 3A Central All-District Team

  Stats: Put up an impressive .511 batting average, with a .520 OBP, and a slugging percentage .649 slugging percentage. 17-for-17 in stolen bases. Team high 48 hits, only six strikeouts on the season. 

 

4A

First Team

Samantha Heyer, Senior, Charles City

See above.

 

Lisabeth Fiser, Junior, Charles City

   Accolades: First Team All-State, Northeast Iowa First Team All-Conference, 4A Northeast All-District Team

   Stats: Led the Comets with an incredible .570 batting average, a .582 OBP, and a .627 slugging percentage. Scored a team-high 62 runs, with 81 base-hits. Struck out just three times in 142 at-bats, and was successful in 58 out of 60 stolen base attempts. 

072419-state-softball-charles-city-02

Charles City's Lisabeth Fiser slides into second base as the ball bounces over North Scott's Kate Hayes' head during the Class 4A semi-final game at State Softball on Wednesday night.

 

Third Team

Rachel Chambers, Freshman, Charles City

 Accolades: Third Team All-State, Northeast Iowa First Team All-Conference

 Stats: Enthusiastic freshman paced the team in power, with 15 home runs, and 67 RBI. Finished the season with 11 walks, and just 10 strikeouts. Went 17-of-18 in stolen base attempts. 

SBall Charles City vs. Mason City 4

Charles City freshman Rachel Chambers rounds third base on her way home after hitting a home run against Mason City in the regional championship game at Charles City on July 16.

 

Sami Miller, Junior, Mason City,

 Accolades: Third Team All-State, Honorable Mention CIML All-Conference

 Stats: Scored a team-high 31 runs. Led team with five home runs and 26 RBI on the season. Walked 13 times, compared to just twelve strikeouts on the season. Was successful on 10-of-11 stolen base attempts. Led the Mohawks with a .611 slugging percentage. 

Mason City-Sami Miller swing

Mason City junior Sami Miller puts the ball in play against Clear Lake during the Mohawk softball tournament on June 26 in Mason City. The Mohawks will face Newman Catholic on July 2

 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments