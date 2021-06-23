North Iowa Pacesetter: Patient, confident Wadle helps lead Newman Catholic softball

Faith Wadle always remembers two things she must have while she stands in the on-deck circle and waits for her turn to bat.
The first is patience, the second is confidence.
Those two points of focus have helped Wadle get out of her mid-season slump, break through at the plate and hit three home runs during two games at last Saturday's home tournament.
While her average has fluctuated since then, she is now hitting at a .321 clip.
"She's flattened her bat out and as soon as she flattened her bat out, she's done some amazing things," Newman Catholic head coach Tom Dunn said. "Hitting those home runs is one of those amazing things."
This week's North Iowa Pacesetter leads the Knights with six home runs on the season, which is two short of Newman Catholic's single-season record of eight.
Admittedly, Wadle didn't expect to be chasing that record when she started the season. In fact, there have been times this year where she just wanted to make contact with the ball and put the it in play.
"I kind of went in a really big slump about two weeks ago and my batting average went way down," Wadle said. "I didn't feel like my part on the team was very much. I spent about four days just in the cage, only in the cage. Then all of a sudden, my home runs started coming out of nowhere."
Wadle, a senior, worked hard with head coach Tom Dunn and assistant coach Jerry Gatton to figure out what was off about her swing during that slump.
Dunn says the key to fixing her swing was making it flatter. Wadle says over-striding and hand placement were the problems.
In reality, something as simple as fixing her mental approach could be the biggest factor in changing the outcome of Wadle's at-bats.
Stay confident and stay patient.
"I was getting over-anxious, as we like to call it," Wadle said. "I got to point where I had looked up how to calm myself in the batter's box. Just a simple breathing exercise, breathe through the nose, has been calming me down really."
In the middle of her fourth year as a starter, Dunn says Wadle has been one of the most vocal leaders on a state tournament team that lost three of the best players in the state to graduation after last summer.
In order for the team to get back to the state tournament this season, that trio's level of production would need to be replaced.
"Coming into this season it was just a lot of making that leadership known," Wadle said. "Yes they were huge leaders, but the next couple years coming up we have as good of players and as good of leaders as they were."
Wadle not only has demonstrated her leadership vocally, but at the plate and on the field in her new position, too.
"The last couple years, she was an outfielder. She went to left field and right field, and now we moved her to first base," Dunn said. "One of the things that we like about Faith is that she's always been very team-oriented. She was willing to move to wherever it would help the team be the best."
The willingness for players to do what's best for the team and change positions is a theme for Newman Catholic this season. So far, it has worked.
The Knights are ranked No. 9 in Class 1A and currently possess a 20-6 record.
Wadle, who only had one home run before the start of her senior season, says team success and getting back to the state tournament are the most important goals of the season.
But she'd be lying if she didn't admit the chase for the single season home run record isn't in the back of her mind.
"I would love to take the in-season home run record," Wadle said. "I'm two away from tying it. I'd love to take that myself. But honestly, my goal for myself as a hitter is to just keep racking in the RBIs and getting my teammates home."
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.