North Iowa Pacesetter: Patient, confident Wadle helps lead Newman Catholic softball

Wadle not only has demonstrated her leadership vocally, but at the plate and on the field in her new position, too.

"The last couple years, she was an outfielder. She went to left field and right field, and now we moved her to first base," Dunn said. "One of the things that we like about Faith is that she's always been very team-oriented. She was willing to move to wherever it would help the team be the best."

The willingness for players to do what's best for the team and change positions is a theme for Newman Catholic this season. So far, it has worked.

The Knights are ranked No. 9 in Class 1A and currently possess a 20-6 record.

Wadle, who only had one home run before the start of her senior season, says team success and getting back to the state tournament are the most important goals of the season.

But she'd be lying if she didn't admit the chase for the single season home run record isn't in the back of her mind.

"I would love to take the in-season home run record," Wadle said. "I'm two away from tying it. I'd love to take that myself. But honestly, my goal for myself as a hitter is to just keep racking in the RBIs and getting my teammates home."

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.