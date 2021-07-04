North Iowa Pacesetter: Hanna's improved hitting helps Saints see success

St. Ansgar head softball coach Lance Schutjer always thought of Taylor Hanna as a good hitter for the Saints.
But this year, Hanna has been on another level.
After a junior year in which she batted .333, Hanna has improved her batting average to over .480 in her senior season this summer.
The difference, according to Schutjer, is the way she's seeing the ball.
"She has really stepped up this year, as far as the hitting goes," Schutjer said. "She's always been a good hitter, but for some reason this year, she seems to be seeing the ball well. She seems to, even behind in the count, she'll put the ball in play."
A shortstop on defense, Hanna leads the team on the offensive side in hits (40), batting average (.482) and RBIs (40). Her batting average is good for second in the Top of Iowa East, behind only Central Springs' Kaylea Fessler (.486).
Hanna, a senior, agrees with her coach that she's seeing the ball much better this year. However, she thinks that the production at the plate has been a result of less stress this season.
"Last year was my first time playing infield, so I was more stressed about playing shortstop and doing everything right," Hanna said. "I think this year I'm a little more confident out on the field. With my hitting, I can just focus on hitting the ball more consistently."
As any good batter knows, a little self-confidence can go a long way. Hanna has worked hard in the offseason to improve and gain more confidence.
"I think with a little success, she's felt better about it," Schutjer said. "You see her working hard in the cage and really focusing on making adjustments depending on what type of pitcher she's facing."
Hanna's ability at the plate and in the field has played a large role in St. Ansgar's success this season. The Saints currently hold a record of 19-8 and are third in the Top of Iowa East conference standings.
However, the thing that Schutjer enjoys most about Hanna is her approach to the success she's had.
"She's somebody that's had success, but she's pretty humble. Which is what you want to see out of a kid," Schutjer said. "It's nice to be successful, but just go out and play the ball game. You don't have to worry about all the publicity. Just go out and play, and that's what she's been good at. Very humble player."
The Saints are led by a strong group of seven seniors that Schutjer says share a very similar mindset as Hanna.
As one of the leaders on the team both production-wise and vocally, Hanna knows how important her role is.
"It's super important to help lead because we've got an eighth grade pitcher, so we've got to show her the ways," Hanna said. "Like how much we should be cheering in the field and in the dugout. How we want to carry the team in the future."
Although the Saints dropped a 12-10 heartbreaker to Newman Catholic on Friday night in St. Ansgar, the future of the rest of the season could still be bright.
Before the loss to the Knights, the Saints had won six games in a row. Five of those wins were by 11 runs or more. Hanna says if the team can continue its strong hitting and defensive play, the Saints will be a tough out in the postseason.
St. Ansgar plays Northwood-Kensett in the first round of the postseason at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Ansgar.
