North Iowa Pacesetter: Hanna's improved hitting helps Saints see success

As any good batter knows, a little self-confidence can go a long way. Hanna has worked hard in the offseason to improve and gain more confidence.

"I think with a little success, she's felt better about it," Schutjer said. "You see her working hard in the cage and really focusing on making adjustments depending on what type of pitcher she's facing."

Hanna's ability at the plate and in the field has played a large role in St. Ansgar's success this season. The Saints currently hold a record of 19-8 and are third in the Top of Iowa East conference standings.

However, the thing that Schutjer enjoys most about Hanna is her approach to the success she's had.

"She's somebody that's had success, but she's pretty humble. Which is what you want to see out of a kid," Schutjer said. "It's nice to be successful, but just go out and play the ball game. You don't have to worry about all the publicity. Just go out and play, and that's what she's been good at. Very humble player."

The Saints are led by a strong group of seven seniors that Schutjer says share a very similar mindset as Hanna.

As one of the leaders on the team both production-wise and vocally, Hanna knows how important her role is.