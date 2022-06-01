No. 1 Central Springs stays unbeaten, hands West Fork first loss

It was an undefeated Top of Iowa East matchup in Manly on Wednesday, as Class 2A top-ranked Central Springs looked to prove its mettle against a West Fork squad putting together an impressive start to the season.

Proving that mettle is exactly what the Panthers did as they claimed a 10-3 victory.

With a double steal working to perfection for the Warhawks in the top of the first, Maddie Hubka stole home and put her team up 1-0. Unfortunately for West Fork, that lead was short-lived.

In the bottom half of the frame, lead-off batter Kaylea Fessler walked and three-hole hitter Madisyn Kelley hit a two-run blast to put the Panthers up 2-1.

"We worked on getting on the board first because it really brings your momentum up, and I was hoping to keep the momentum," West Fork head coach Sadie Winfrey said. "We've gotta prevent ourselves from getting into big slumps, because we found it difficult to bring ourselves back up."

For Central Springs head coach BJ Fessler, it was nice to see his team fight back after getting pounced on right away.

After claiming the lead on Kelley's homer, the team never trailed again.

"A sign of a good team is answering the bell, and our girls sure did that," Fessler said. "Kept relaxed and went out and swung the bats. Madisyn hitting the ball over the fence really helps, but I'm proud of them."

Panthers pitcher Cooper Klaahsen was a big part of the victory, allowing that run in the first and a solo homerun in the third that cut the lead to 3-2, but eventually settling in.

Known as the 'bulldog' by her teammates and coaches because of her grit when she isn't throwing her best stuff, Klaahsen gave her offense a boost by shutting down West Fork after her offense helped her by claiming the lead.

"Having my defense behind me and our offense hitting really well tonight, it was a good confidence booster getting that lead," Klaahsen said. "Knowing my team is behind me, it doesn't matter if we give up one or two runs here or there."

Avoiding the outside noise that comes with being ranked first in the state and taking things inning by inning, this was still a big matchup for Central Springs. Although the season is young, whoever won on Wednesday night would be looking pretty good in the conference and for the future.

That was not lost on Kelley, who treated this like any other game while taking the macro view of what's necessary to earn another banner.

"We knew coming into the game that we were both undefeated in conference," she said. "We really want that conference title again."

The next test comes at the Ballard Tournament, where the Panthers will face both Ballard and Ankeny Centennial, who is ranked second in Class 5A.

Getting a chance to play some of the best in the state is why Fessler signs the team up for these tournaments, and it's an opportunity the team doesn't take for granted.

They'll continue to take things inning by inning while understanding how important each game can be over the course of a season.

"That's why we go there, just to get some really good hitting cuts and face some good pitchers," Kelley said. "Those are the types of teams we'll be playing in the postseason and at state if we make it, so it'll be a good time."

