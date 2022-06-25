Nielsen's outings mimic a rollercoaster for Eagles softball

Up and down, up and down, up and down.

Much like riding a rollercoaster at an amusement park, West Hancock's softball team gets that treatment when watching its sophomore pitcher Eden Nielsen step into the circle.

Nielsen feels that way too.

"It is hard, especially when I'm walking people and I'm not throwing strikes and I can't figure out what is wrong," the sophomore said. "Then I build my way back."

There's usually a high amount of walks coupled with a high amount of strikeouts each start Nielsen has. Most times this season, the walks have let games spiral out of control.

Not on Friday night.

Even with walking 12 batters, the Eagles offense picked up their pitcher with two comebacks in the final two innings and Nielsen set a new career high with 16 strikeouts in their 14-13 triumph over Forest City at home.

"This was a huge surprise," Nielsen said. "We kept our attitudes up and made sure it didn't bother us."

It is the first time the southpaw is handling the primary pitching responsibilities. She got one start has a freshman and zero in her eighth grade year, but did pitch in six total games between the two summers.

There's plenty of highs and lows Nielsen has experienced, such as the earned run average north of 17. Or that opponents are hitting around .330 against her. Or her 225 total free passes.

Yet she has found a way to strikeout 127 batters and is turning into one of the best pitchers in recent memory at West Hancock.

"She's definitely gotten stronger," Eagles head coach Ethan Weiss said. "The biggest growth is her mindset. She'd deflate on herself where now she knows our team is good enough to come back and she's willing to work through those long innings."

Dru Hagen, a three-year starter, has enjoyed catching Nielsen this season, but does admit at times it can get frustrating with the walks.

Still, she finds a way to compose herself and get Nielsen composed too.

"You just got to keep her head up," Hagen said. "You just call timeout, talk each other up."

Commanding her pitches is a continuous battle for Nielsen. There is a part of her that thinks this is how she just is as a pitcher and might have to live with it for the remainder of her prep career.

She's got two more years in the program.

"It is good and bad," Nielsen said. "It hurts me sometimes because I don't wanna walk all those people, but it is good that I come back with the strikes and the outs."

Her attitude has been one of the biggest changes the more mature she's gotten. When she's feeling good, it feeds off everyone else. She felt good through the first couple of innings against the Indians, striking out six of the first seven batters she faced.

Then the walks happened, but more strikeouts followed. Nielsen's mental toughness is something that Hagen praises.

"She always comes back somehow and it is nice to have," Hagen said. "You got something to look forward to. It is just her against herself out there."

Weiss believes the best is yet to come for his top pitcher who has started 20 of the 21 games.

"I've been preaching to her of you can be that pitcher if you want to be, that top pitcher in the conference," he said.

West Hancock has not more than two games since the 2019 season, when it won four. It closes the regular season against Newman Catholic, South Hamilton and Belmond-Klemme.

The Eagles open the Class 1A postseason on the round against St. Ansgar. They view the triumph over the Indians as a chance to turn the program around.

Just two seniors make up the roster. Everyone else is expected to be back.

"Normally, we don't start hitting until the third or fourth inning," Nielsen said. "We kept our attitudes up. If we can do that, I think we can have a lot more wins like this one."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

