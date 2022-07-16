Newman tests itself with rigorous schedule in journey back to state tournament

Scheduling can be a double-edged sword.

On paper, it can look stacked with a bunch of games against teams expected to contend for winning records. Then on the field, it can turn one-sided quickly with opponents who, for whatever reason, missed the mark.

For as long as Tom Dunn has been the leader of Newman Catholic's softball program, he has found his own niche with putting together a tough schedule for his girls to conquer.

"As soon as we started getting a little better, you need to go play the bigger schools and you need to play the bigger schools that are good," Dunn said.

By his own design, and organically, the Knights were tested early and often in 2022. It has led them to being one of the final eight teams in the Class 1A state tournament field this week.

Newman has lost just once to a 1A program and beat two ranked foes – both on the road – in the regional tournament to make the trek to the Rogers Sports Complex for the second time in three years.

"We just had a bunch of confidence going in," senior infielder Ellyse Ball said. "Some weeks we had eight games in six days. It was kind of rough, but we pushed through it and we got where we are right now."

It needed nine innings to outlast 14th-ranked St. Edmond in the semis. Versus fourth-ranked Collins-Maxwell in the finals, the Knights staved off a late rally to celebrate on the road.

Which after last summer's heartbreak of losing to North Butler at home in the regional final, it made the joyous reactions that much more sweet.

"It is definitely bittersweet for this one with all the hard work," Ball said. "It has been a good ride."

Most of the players and coaches believe two straight road victories deep in the postseason aren't possible without the schedule Newman had in front of it.

Dunn always wants to get his squad to play at bare minimum one weekend tournament against competition against 3A or 4A schools. The trip to Bondurant-Farrar was the one on the docket that didn't get rained out.

Against the 4A 10th-ranked Bluejays and another 4A school in Gilbert, Newman lost both contests. Those turned out to be good losses as the former was in a regional final and the latter won a postseason game.

"You look at our schedule, there is not a bad loss," Dunn said. "We identified some weaknesses and we fixed them."

"That really helped us," senior Madi Elwood added.

The Top of Iowa East has been top heavy for a couple of years. It has been primarily dominated by Central Springs, Newman and North Butler.

In 2022, it had depth.

Three top-15 teams in 2A made up three of the top four slots in the final league. St. Ansgar won 20-plus games, North Butler made it to a regional final, Rockford had an improvement in wins and Nashua-Plainfield nearly won a postseason contest.

"Overall, our conference is really great," Elwood said. "It was definitely going to take a lot of hard work."

That combo has made the Knights more prepared for facing upper echelon 1A programs. They showed moxie and grit to win three postseason games by two runs each.

"Seeing that type of competition has set us up for the type of success we've had," junior pitcher Macy Kellar said.

Kellar, a right-hander, has been the hot hand in the circle with picking up victories in the last four contests. She has felt like a power pitcher throughout her career, but it has been heightened this season.

Since she took over as the primary pitcher for the postseason, Kellar has notched at least seven strikeouts in three of the four victories.

"It is just one out at a time," Kellar said. "That's what my mentality is. I definitely think I have stepped to the plate and shown everyone what I've been working for. I proved that to myself, too."

Dunn has found that having Kellar in the circle, Elwood at first base and Leah Martinez being the designated player has made things flow defensively and at the plate.

If it isn't broke, why fix it?

"We find against the teams that have great team speed, she does a really good job hitting the spots we need," Dunn said. "We feel good about the combination. Right now, it is the best lineup."

It has shot up the confidence of Kellar when she takes the bump. Yet even she is aware of the stiff challenge her and the rest of the Knights will face on Tuesday night at 5 p.m.

Top-ranked North Linn, the 2A state champions last year, are in 1A this year and have been one of the best teams in the classification. It brought back seven starters from the state title team.

"Going into games like this (we) are pretty relaxed," Kellar said. "As long as we play our best and have fun. We're trying to enjoy every minute of it."

Ellie Flanagan, the expected starter for the Lynx, has an earned run average of 1.62 and opponents are hitting .166 against her. Jill Smith provides the pop in the lineup while Skylar Benesh and Mackenzie Bridgewater have speed.

"We're going to have to play almost a perfect game and we're going to have to some luck," Dunn said. "Everybody is going to be nervous (so) we'll tell a lot more jokes."

The Knights are the only unranked team in the 1A field. They will be heavy underdogs against North Linn, but that doesn't phase anyone on the roster.

Their schedule, their confidence and their run of victories in 16 of the last 18 contests is enough for them to feel like anything is possible once they get to Kruger Seeds Field.

"We're ready," Ball said. "Go in relaxed, but play really hard. The pressure is not on us. We won a regional championship with his pep talk."