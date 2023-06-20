After over four decades of coaching and educating at Newman Catholic, Tom Dunn will step down as head coach of the Knights softball team at the conclusion of this season.

Dunn finished his career as an educator at Newman in May, and after considering his options chose to make this his last year as a coach. He started his coaching career at Newman coaching football and basketball his first two years and is finishing his 40th season as the head coach of the softball team.

“When I finally figured out that this could be my last year teaching, I just thought it would be time to make a clean break,” Dunn said.

The Mason City alum played fast-pitch softball along with myriad other sports growing up, and never thought he would coach softball as long as he did.

“When I first took it I thought it would be a year or two and that would be it, but it’s been great.” Dunn said.

Dunn has brought a winning culture to the program, finishing 10 of his last 14 seasons with 20 or more wins and will most likely add to that stat this season. During a short season in 2020 he led the team to a 19-4 record, his best winning percentage in the last 14 seasons.

Dunn has brought four teams to the state tournament, including two in the last three years, and has seen his teams consistently make a run in the regional qualifying tournament in the last 20 years.

Including Newman's 19 wins in 2023, Dunn has won more than 750 games.

One of the most meaningful teams to him was his 1990 squad. The team entered as the last seed in the state tournament and beat top seed Pella Christian in the first round for one of the biggest upsets in state tournament history. The team would end up finishing fourth, its highest under Dunn.

“Beating Pella Christian would have to be maybe the biggest game I’ve had a chance to coach and win,” Dunn said.

Dunn acknowledged he's had some less successful teams during his time at Newman, but he’s been able to learn from and appreciate each of them.

“I had a team that was 8-33, but it was still a great year because we were terrible in the beginning and we got better as the season went on,” Dunn said. “All 40 teams that I’ve had I’ve loved.”

He gave a lot of credit to the coaches around him for help building his success during his time at Newman, including current assistants Jim and Tara Kruckenberg and Macy Alexander.

“A lot of it has been excellent assistants. I think I’ve had some great staffs," Dunn said. "They do a lot of the day to day, and I get to take the credit for it. I have great assistants now, and I have for years.”

Dunn believes his ambition to do things "the right way" is what has brought success to the program along, with sticking around 40 years to continue his vision of the team. He also credits the city for its constant support, which kept him going through the years.

“We’ve never tried to sidestep rules. We’ve been loyal to our girls and they’ve been loyal to us, and we’ve had great support from the parents and all the families,” Dunn said. “Having summer softball and baseball, a lot of coaches don’t stay, and if you look at the teams that have coaches who’ve stayed a long time there’s a much greater chance that they have success.”

He has seen Newman go from a team that played its games at North Iowa Area Community College to now having its own field, a diamond he considers to be one of the nicest in North Iowa.

Dunn credits his wife, Rita, and family for dealing with his lack of presence during the summer and keeping him motivated over the last 40 years. He talked about the struggles of coaching a sport in the summer and having limited time to spend with his family.

“She didn’t really want me to keep coaching, and lots of years ago she tried to get me out of it, but she’s been supportive,” Dunn said. “We’ve never been able to do summer activities like go to the festivals and vacations like everyone else, so a lot of the credit has to go to her for putting up with me.”

After the conclusion of this season, Dunn will leave Iowa and join his wife in Omaha, where she's lived for a year. He plans to get some rest and will have more time to spend with his family than ever before.