Newman seniors end career with victory over fifth-ranked Remsen

FORT DODGE – When Newman Catholic's softball team received its state participant trophy, it erupted into a loud cheer.

Ellyse Ball raised the trophy and screamed for joy. Madi Elwood brought it close to her face and smiled.

"It feels absolutely amazing," Ball said. "That trophy is what we worked for. It is unreal."

The Knights didn't get a shot to play one additional game at the state tournament in 2020. They didn't waste time enjoying one more win on Wednesday afternoon.

Sparked by four runs over the first two innings and fending off a late rally, Newman triumphed over fifth-ranked Remsen St. Mary's 5-4 on Veterans' Field in a consolation contest at the Rogers Sports Complex.

"We wanted to go back and play Newman softball, relax and have fun," Knights head coach Tom Dunn said. "We did the things we like to do."

It ends the five-year prep careers of four seniors in Ball, Elwood, Leah Martinez and Emma Weiner. They donned the white pinstriped jerseys for the final time and did something they did a lot of.

Winning.

Over five summers, that quartet was a part of 120 wins. When most of them stepped into prominent roles as freshmen, they won 92 games.

"It is really special," Martinez said. "I wouldn't ask for any better seniors than them."

That's not the most historic thing those four accomplished.

Newman (26-10) has been to the state tournament five times in its school history. The class of 2022 was the first time in its history one class qualified for Fort Dodge twice.

"I don't have words for that," Ball said.

"Such an amazing feeling," Elwood added.

Those four have been playing softball together for a decade-plus. They developed relationships that all are confident will last a lifetime.

To Martinez, they're not only her best friends. They're sisters.

"They're always there for me," she said. "We'd always get along with each other."

When those foursome stepped onto the softball diamond, they set goals.

They wanted to make their imprint on the program, make the trek to Rogers and do things the right way.

Safe to say, those were accomplished.

"We just needed to make sure we had fun and put your heart out," Elwood said.

The Knights final game against the Hawks got a little hairy in the bottom of the seventh.

Remsen, held scoreless for the entire game, cut into its deficit with back-to-back RBI singles then made it a one-run game on two consecutive RBI groundouts.

Elwood retired the final batter with a groundout to seal the win.

"It was so fun out here," she said. "I just knew I had to stay in it. Anything can happen."

Martinez got the start and pitched five scoreless frames. It was the final time she was able to start in the circle. And after missing the bulk of the second half last summer, she soaked it all in.

"Getting that experience was heart warming," Martinez said.

Elwood added the necessary insurance run in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single. She was very emotional afterwards.

The feelings of playing for the final time had hit.

"These coaches and these people pushed me so hard," she said with tears welling up. "I just love this school."

Ball turned a double play in the fourth. Dunn taught her that L-4/4-3 double play when she was in eighth grade.

And in her final game, she executed it.

"I never really got to do it in a game because I never had the opportunity," Ball said.

Martinez and Elwood will still be teammates at NIACC for softball while Weiner will be on the Trojans golf team. Ball will take her talent to Iowa Central for women's basketball.

Yet the sport they all enjoyed the most success together was softball.

"Getting to play together through two state appearances, five years of high school softball and what 12 years of regular softball, it is crazy," Ball said.

Dunn stated after the quarterfinal loss to North Linn he will take his time after the season and decide whether to come back for his 40th season at the helm of the Newman program or retire.

He has a record of 730-622 in his time for the Knights and 1,028 wins for his career.

The factors of him staying or going are two-fold.

"Part of it is my joints. My knees and hip are shot and it hurts everyday to come out here," Dunn said. "The part that always brings me back is our kids are so great and our parents are so great."

Whether he decides to return or not, the cupboard is far from bare.

Junior Macy Kellar, who took the reigns as Newman's top pitcher during the postseason, will be back to anchor the rotation. Freshman Taylor Brown threw over six innings this summer as another returner.

The left side of the infield will be back as will both corner outfield spots.

"They're in great hands," Ball said.

Martinez is not worried about the future of the program. She believes more routine trips to the state tournament are in the cards for the Knights.

"Once they get comfortable with the practicing, I think we'll have a great team," she said.