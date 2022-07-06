Newman holds off Saint Ansgar to win 1A regional quarterfinal

MASON CITY -- Newman Catholic head softball coach Tom Dunn never feels any lead is safe.

That statement holds even truer when Dunn's Knights play Saint Ansgar.

So, when Newman jumped out to a 4-0 lead through three innings Wednesday in Class 1A Region 4 quarterfinal against the Saints, Dunn's heart rate stayed high.

"No, not against Saint Ansgar," exclaimed Dunn when asked if he could relax a little with an early lead.

Just like Dunn predicted, the Saints rallied pulling to within one after four innings before Newman (23-9) held on for a 5-3 victory at Newman to advance to a regional semifinal at Fort Dodge against Fort Dodge St. Edmond (24-6) Friday at 7 p.m.

"Saint Ansgar is one of the teams...I have so much respect for them," Dunn continued. They are a well-coached team and every time we play them it is a tight game. A seven- or eight-run lead is maybe not safe. Four, I was really worried."

Several tremendous defensive plays executed by Newman proved to be major difference makers.

After Saint Ansgar had trimmed its deficit to one with a three-run fourth, Kinsey Anderson smashed a lead-off triple to right-center to open the fifth for the Saints. But Newman starter Macy Kellar recorded a strike out, and Avah Hanig snared a foul ball for another out before a Kellar induced a flyout to right to end the inning.

In the sixth, the Saints had a runner on third when a suicide squeeze attempt by Saint Ansgar went sideways. The bunt was laid down perfectly, but the runner got a late jump and was caught in a rundown and tagged out at third. The bunter, Makenna Norby tried to take second during the rundown and was then thrown out to end the threat and inning.

"Oh my gosh it was so big," Kellar said. "I think when they are hitting your pitches you can't do anything about it. It is your infield and outfield that is important and where the plays are going to made at and we made them."

In the seventh, Kellar put the Saints down in order to finish out the win.

"Everybody stepped up and did something when they needed," Dunn added of the defensive plays. "If we don't make that double play, they score at least one run so it was a big play."

Newman scored first when Emma Weiner's suicide squeeze plated Emily Opstvedt in the first inning.

In the third, Ellyse Ball had a bloop double to left that scored a run, and Madi Elwood followed with a two-run blast to right-center for a 4-0 lead.

Saint Ansgar answered in the fourth as Kennedy Schwiesow and Emma Hicken opened the inning with singles. A walk loaded the bases before Lia Halfman hammered a two-run double off the right-field fence. A third run scored on a fielder's choice, but back-to-back nice defensive plays by Ellyse Ball got Newman out of the inning without allowing further damage.

"This is always a competitive game with Newman" Saint Ansgar coach Lance Schutjer said. "It is always fun that is fun to play because I think you are going to see good softball. I think the score and as few as hits as each team had that just shows that was a nice high school game.

"I told them when we got down 4-0 that is a lead we can not come back from because we have done it before."

Ball drove in another run in the fifth to make it 5-3. Opstvedt scored three times in the game, and Ball was 2-for-3.

Kellar went the distance to pick up the win allowing just four hits. She struck out two and walked three.

The victory gains a shot at the Gaels, who tied for the North Central Conference title with Webster City with a 13-1 conference mark. St. Edmond beat AGWSR, 8-1, Wednesday.

"Now there is no pressure on us," Dunn said. "We will be the underdog the rest of the way, and we know if we play Newman softball and don't make mistakes we can beat anybody. We also can be beat by anybody, but we're just going to go have fun."

Kellar said Wednesday's victory should give the Knights a ton of confidence moving forward.

"I think this is something that is definitely big for us," Kellar said. "Going into the next game which ... this gives us more confidence. As long as we keep up the way we are playing I think we will do good."