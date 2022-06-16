Newman Catholic softball downs Riceville in six innings

It took six innings for the Knights (12-7) to claim a 12-2 win over the Wildcats (11-8), and seven of those runs came in a big second inning.

After going down 1-0 in the top of the first, Newman took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the frame.

In the second, they unleashed the bats.

With four straight singles following a hit-by-pitch on Avah Hanig, who led off the inning, it took six batters for Riceville to record an out. Liz Kruckenberg and Hanig each recorded two RBIs in the inning, as Hanig came up to bat twice in the frame.

What made the scoring outburst possible was improved confidence at the plate.

"We just had more confidence when we were in the box," senior center fielder Emma Weiner said. "That's kind of something we've been struggling with. Like being down 0-2, just getting contact and getting through it."

Committing multiple errors during the game, a Wildcats' defense that has been solid throughout the season faltered.

While that part of the game is something to learn from, as well as the game overall, it's not something the team plans to spend too much time thinking about.

"We've gotta learn from our mistakes today, wake up tomorrow and it's a new game," Riceville coach Andrea Bauer said. "That's the great thing about softball. There's no time to dwell."

Leah Martinez pitched all six innings for the Knights, allowing a run in the first and a run in the third, but was otherwise dominant from the circle.

Allowing just one hit, and with one of her runs coming due to an error, Martinez was even better than the box score might show. Dealing with those difficult spots is something her teammates have become accustomed to.

"We can really count on her when we need her to get through the tough innings, and that's what she did tonight," sophomore Liz Kruckenberg said.

Now, the focus for Newman Catholic is on continuing to ramp up the play so that they're at their best in a couple weeks.

The postseason is approaching, and Newman coach Tom Dunn has set out a goal for his team.

"We can't win the conference now because we've got too many losses, but the real goal is to be ready for July when the tournaments roll around," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.