Newman Catholic outfield gelling behind Weiner's senior leadership

Losing senior center fielder Keelan Curley and senior right fielder Ellie Determan after last season, Newman Catholic needed to figure out its outfield makeup.

And head coach Tom Dunn knew who he wanted to play in center field.

Following a one year hiatus from playing outfield to step in behind the plate at catcher last year, he believed senior Emma Weiner was the perfect fit to lead the unit.

"We always wanna have a great center fielder," Dunn said. "When she was young she was an outfielder, last year we needed her to catch, and this year we have two catchers that are good enough that we can move her back out to center field."

Batting .491 with an on-base-percentage of .530 and the team lead in RBIs with 18, the switch hasn't affected Weiner's play at the plate.

Defensively, though, a bit of a learning curve was to be expected. Although she was familiar with the outfield, a year off is a year off.

Looking in from the outfield is a lot different from looking out at it, but the senior is confident that she's made the necessary adjustments at this point of the season.

"It was kind of rough at first judging the ball and where to throw it, but it's definitely come back," Weiner said. "I like it. I wouldn't say I like it better than catcher, it's probably even, but I did miss it."

With sophomore Sidney Squier assuming backstop duties, sophomore Liz Kruckenberg and junior Macy Kellar round out the outfield around Weiner in left and right, respectively.

That outfield has combined for a fielding percentage of .967, with Kellar remaining perfect up to this point.

Things didn't always seem that tight chemistry-wise, but as the season has progressed the trio have learned more and more about how to play together.

"It's gotten way better," Kruckenberg said. "We've got to feel each other out, we basically know what balls everyone can get to, we know each other's strengths and weaknesses. We really just communicate as a team out there."

A big part of that collaborative effort is that, even if they haven't all played together in the outfield much, they all bring various levels of experience to their respective positions.

Weiner is back where she played much of her career. Kruckenberg played left field last season. Kellar hadn't seen much time on the field during her career, but as a junior she's been around and understands what it takes to perform at the varsity level.

Dunn likes to make sure he has a leader in center field. He has that in Weiner.

She's a big part of why the trio have been able to gel so well, and why the team has been able to soften the blow of losing key players in Curley and Determan.

"She does a great job of patrolling it, and she keeps the other two united," Dunn said. "They do a great job."

