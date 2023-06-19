Osage picked up a pair of big wins over North Union and Madrid on Saturday in the Newman Catholic Classic.

The Green Devils scored eight in the sixth inning against North Union in the first game of the tournament after trailing 2-1.

Sydney Mueller drove in a pair of runs, going 2-for-4 with a double. Taylor Klobassa and Emma Evans each had two RBIs.

Mari Fox paced Osage with three singles in the win.

Aubrey Chapman allowed just one earned run in a complete game performance in the circle, striking out six.

Osage rolled Madrid 13-1 in the other game, led by Erica Gast who stuffed the stat sheet.

The freshman catcher reached base in all four of her plate appearances. She went 1-for-1 with two RBIs, three walks and stole two bases.

Fox, Leah Grimm and Kaitlyn Olson all drove in two runs apiece as well. Mylie Howe had two hits and Chapman reached base four times too.

Newman defeated North Union its first game Saturday, with Leah Brown driving in the lone run of the contest in the third inning.

Emily Opstevedt scored for the Knights and had two of the team's four hits. Jayce Weiner and Aubree Sellers each had one.

Sami Kruckenberg pitched the complete game shutout, allowing three hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts in the win.

The Knights dropped a 10-inning game, 6-3, against Hudson in their latter game of the day after the Pirates scored three in the bottom of the 10th.

Jayce Weiner went 3-for-5 in the game and had an RBI. Aubree Sellers also had a pair of knocks, one of them bringing in a run. Leah Brown had an RBI base hit too.

Macy Keller allowed two runs across 6.1 innings, striking out nine.

Fort Dodge Tournament: Central Springs split two games, the first being a 4-1 loss over Wintrust.

The Huskies put up three in the third inning to take the lead on a pair of RBI singles by Bailey Acton and Makenna Olson.

Zaila Dahlstrom's second inning RBI single was all the Panthers could muster against

Molly Breeding and Acton combined to strike out five for Wintrest.

Cooper Klaahsen was solid in six innings in the circle for the Panthers, with only one of her four allowed runs being earned.

Central Springs finished off the four-game tournament with a 6-3 win over Atlantic. The Panthers scored all six runs in the first two innings with four in the second.

Sharli Fessler mashed a home run and double in the win, driving in four runs to lead the offense. Carly Ryan also had two hits too, and had an RBI. Lizzy Hamand knocked in a run as well.

Cameron Cobb twirled four scoreless innings in relief.