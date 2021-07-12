Newman Catholic falls short of comeback, drops regional final to North Butler

Things were looking grim for the Newman Catholic softball team late in the Class 1A, Region 6 championship game against North Butler in Mason City on Monday night.
The Knights trailed, 5-1, heading into the bottom of the sixth inning and hadn't scored a run since the first frame.
But the home team in white knew it was more than capable of putting together a big inning.
"We knew we could hit. We've hit all year long," Newman Catholic head coach Tom Dunn said.
Ellie Determan and Madi Elwood each hit singles to start the bottom of the sixth inning. Faith Wadle batted a runner in to cut into the lead. Then, Emma Weiner hit a single to right field that was mishandled by the fielder, which scored two more runs.
Now down 5-4, the Knights managed to put two more runners on and load the bases up with one out. But the next two batters popped up and grounded out to put an end to the comeback.
The Knights held the Bearcats in the top of the seventh, but went three up, three down offensively in the bottom of the seventh to give the visitors the 5-4 win. The win for North Butler was the third win of the season over Top of Iowa East conference foe Newman Catholic by just one run.
"Not to be able to score a run... if we get that tying run then it's a whole new ball game," Dunn said. "But they did a good job of getting the outs. The most important thing is the ladies had a great season. Most teams would love to say they were 27-11."
To start the game, the two teams were evenly matched. Each team scored one run in the first inning of the game.
But the Bearcats were able to score three runs in the second inning off a Macy Kellar two RBI triple and an Emma Ott RBI single. North Butler followed it up in the next inning by scoring another run to make the score 5-1.
The Knights couldn't make anything happen until the sixth inning comeback that fell just short.
"We, as seniors, wanted to keep fighting," Determan said. "We didn't want to go out without a fight. And I think that's exactly what we did. Me, Molly, Kealan and Faith really did a good job of really firing them up, even when we were down four runs."
The Knights finished their season with an overall record of 27-11.
