Newman Catholic falls short of comeback, drops regional final to North Butler

Things were looking grim for the Newman Catholic softball team late in the Class 1A, Region 6 championship game against North Butler in Mason City on Monday night.

The Knights trailed, 5-1, heading into the bottom of the sixth inning and hadn't scored a run since the first frame.

But the home team in white knew it was more than capable of putting together a big inning.

"We knew we could hit. We've hit all year long," Newman Catholic head coach Tom Dunn said.

Ellie Determan and Madi Elwood each hit singles to start the bottom of the sixth inning. Faith Wadle batted a runner in to cut into the lead. Then, Emma Weiner hit a single to right field that was mishandled by the fielder, which scored two more runs.

Now down 5-4, the Knights managed to put two more runners on and load the bases up with one out. But the next two batters popped up and grounded out to put an end to the comeback.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Knights held the Bearcats in the top of the seventh, but went three up, three down offensively in the bottom of the seventh to give the visitors the 5-4 win. The win for North Butler was the third win of the season over Top of Iowa East conference foe Newman Catholic by just one run.