Newman Catholic embracing underdog role ahead of state tournament

Getting knocked out in the regional final last year and eliminated by Collins-Maxwell in the state quarterfinal two years ago, Newman Catholic killed two birds with one stone on Monday.

Defeating the Class 1A fourth-ranked Trojans 4-2 in a thriller, last year's loss to North Butler was on the mind heading into the game.

"We were saying we need our redemption," senior Emma Weiner said. "Last year it was so close, and it was home field advantage, too."

And getting back at a Collins-Maxwell team that took them out the year before that?

"That's pure revenge," Weiner said. "We wanted it and we got it."

After defeating conference rival St. Ansgar, No. 14 St. Edmond and No. 4 Collins-Maxwell on the way to a state tournament berth, the Knights will slot in as the eight seed facing off against top-ranked North Linn next week in Fort Dodge.

But they have embraced the public perception. They know the kind of talent they have and the quality wins they've put together, and the Lynx will just be the next stop on what shortstop Emily Opstvedt said the team has deemed the "revenge tour".

"We call ourselves the underdogs, and we are," she said.

Macy Kellar believes the team has been underdogs on the entirety of that revenge tour.

Proving people wrong in two straight wins now, she is confident the Knights aren't done dashing the perceived favorite's hopes.

"So far we've had two big upsets, and I feel that we can go into state and have more upsets there," Kellar said.

While the players allow the avenging of previous losses to be a motivating factor, coaches like Tom Dunn are always there to help provide some necessary perspective.

He's talked to the team about how grateful they should be to be in the position they're in, because moments like the one Newman Catholic experienced on Monday night don't happen often.

"This is three regional finals in a row," Dunn said. "Not everybody gets to be in three regional finals in a row."

It's a bit of an understatement to say that Dunn has been at this whole coaching thing for a long time, but that makes him even more thankful for those moments as he gets later and later in his career.

That's the same thankfulness that he tries to get his players to understand.

"I've been so fortunate," Dunn said. "I've had great assistants and great kids to coach. Every day is fun. Everybody wants to have a job that they go to and it's fun."

Winning 16 of their last 19 games, with those three losses coming to ranked 2A teams in Osage, Central Springs and West Fork, the Knights have also lost just one game to a 1A team all season. That loss was in their first meeting against St. Ansgar back in early June.

Because of that, everyone in the Newman Catholic program is feeling good. Being hot at the right time with a couple of upsets is a good place to be, and it's exactly where the Knights are.

And on Tuesday, you can be sure the team will take it all in and appreciate the road up to this point.

"It's awesome," Weiner said. "This is what everybody plays for. Just the fact that I get to end my career at state is an amazing feeling."