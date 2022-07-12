Newman Catholic defeats another ranked team in regional final win over Collins-Maxwell

First, a solid team and conference rival in St. Ansgar stood in the way of Newman Catholic.

They were taken care of by a score of 5-3.

Next, it was Class 1A No. 14 St. Edmond's turn to try and down the Knights.

It took extra innings, but that one resulted in another 5-3 win for Newman.

On Monday, fourth-ranked Collins-Maxwell was the favorite to win the regional final. With its only two losses coming on the same day to Carlisle and Knoxville, the Trojans were otherwise untouchable.

But the odds haven't mattered yet this postseason, and Newman Catholic always feels pretty good about its chances.

"What we've been talking about this whole time is, the pressure is on St. Edmond," head coach Tom Dunn said. "The pressure is on Collins-Maxwell."

Ending the latter's season by a score of 4-2, the Knights have won 16 of their last 19, with two losses coming to Osage and Central Springs, who faced each other in a Class 2A regional final on Monday, and the other coming against a ranked West Fork squad.

The latest win started with a two-RBI double in the second inning by freshman Avah Hanig.

Madi Elwood and Leah Martinez started the frame with back-to-back singles before Hanig smacked a ball into the gap, allowing Newman Catholic to strike first in the game.

"You always figure if you can get a lead (first) you've got a great shot," Dunn said.

The Trojans would get a run back in the bottom of the fourth, but it served as a disappointment considering how the frame started for the opposition.

Loading the bases with no outs, a dropped infield fly scored a run but also got an out.

Then, a fly out to center fielder Emma Weiner and a laser home from the senior to nab the runner attempting to score from third kept the lead that was so important to get in the first place.

She wasn't done doing damage, either. It's a common belief that if you play well on defense it'll translate to the plate, and vice versa. That held true for Weiner on Monday.

After back-to-back one out singles in the top of the fifth from Emily Opstvedt and Liz Kruckenberg, the senior stepped to the plate with one thing on her mind.

"I think it was more of just knowing I needed to do what needed to be done," Weiner said.

Dumping a two-RBI single into left field, the mission was accomplished.

Up 4-1, a big reason for being able to hold that lead was the work of Macy Kellar from the circle.

Navigating through all kinds of trouble, the junior also did what needed to be done. Striking out seven and getting out of all kinds of jams, it wasn't always pretty.

But it worked.

And as the bottom of the seventh was about to get underway, Dunn spent some time in the circle making the sand look nice. What he was really doing, though, was getting ready to tell his pitcher a few simple words.

"Every time he hands me the ball in that seventh inning, he always says 'three more outs'," Kellar said. "He asked me this time: 'what do we say every time in the seventh inning?' I said: 'three more outs'. That's the green light right there.

Striking out two before allowing the bases to load up, a run scored on a wild pitch. Walking a batter to load the bases again, clean-up hitter Marissa Boege stepped to the plate for the Trojans.

A pop-up that felt like it was in the air for an eternity followed, but eventually the hands of time won over and the ball reached the glove of Opstvedt at short to officially punch the team's ticket to state.

"I was more than confident," Opstvedt said about making the final out. "I was like: 'We're back. We're going to state again.'"