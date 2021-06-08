Newman Catholic bests Mason City in crosstown softball matchup

Aubri Graven had the biggest moment of the night for Mason City when she hit an RBI triple and then scored herself off an error at home plate on the same play. That made the score 9-5 after six innings.

But Newman Catholic was able to score another run in the top of the seventh and put the Mohawks away.

"We've really been struggling this year. We have a lot of young kids, but at this point and time, when you play nine or 10 games, hopefully that young-ness starts to get over with," Mason City head coach Bob Horner said. "Right now, we need to play with some more confidence."

Wadle led the Knights at the plate with two hits, a homerun and four RBIs. For Mason City, Rickers had two hits and an RBI.

The Knights improved to 12-1 on the season and the Mohawks fell to 1-10.

Although the crosstown rivalry game is always important, Tuesday night's matchup was important in more ways than one. The two teams wore special jerseys, held an auction and ended up raising $780 for the American Cancer Society.

"This was more than a softball game," Horner said. "Cancer has touched my family personally with my son just having cancer and me this past year-and-a-half. I was just diagnosed. Just got done with radiation. Like I told the girls, when we're playing this cancer game, it's a lot more than just a game."

