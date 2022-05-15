New additions, same mindset for Panthers in hunt for state title

Madisyn Kelley proclaimed last summer as a state title or bust year for Central Springs' softball team.

Same feeling again this season?

"Oh yeah," the senior catcher said.

The Panthers have been notorious for getting to the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge for the Class 2A state tournament and going one-and-done. Last year, they busted that mentality.

They cruised past Underwood and was one swing away from potentially tying up the semifinal game against North Linn. They lost, but rebounded and grabbed third with a victory over Wilton.

"I'm super excited," junior pitcher Cooper Klaahsen said. "Focusing deep on staying together as a team and focusing on inning-by-inning. We all really want to push to that final leg."

North Linn is down in 1A this year. Runner-up Earlham brings back six starters, but loses its ace pitcher. Plenty of other 2A teams have interchangeable pieces.

Not Central Springs.

It returns the hard-throwing Klaashen back in the circle and eight starters off a 31-7 team that could potentially be preseason top-two when the first rankings are released prior to the season opener on Monday, May 23.

"We've all been playing travel leagues in the offseason," outfielder and Top of Iowa East Player of the Year Kaylea Fessler said. "Our goal is to make it to the state championship and win it, but that's going to take a lot of work."

There's one big change the Panthers are slightly adjusting to. Longtime head coach Belinda Nelson retired after the state tournament last year to pursue other opportunities.

BJ Fessler, who was one of Nelson's assistants as well as a primary coach for the club softball team, was elevated to take over the high school team. He's currently trying to navigate the end of the boys track season with the start of softball practice.

He's got one assistant coach back in Central Springs grad Anna Dietrich and a new one in Seth Thompson.

"The overlap is not easy for me," Coach Fessler said. "The girls are awesome at adjusting and I got to be able to do that too."

There was a large discrepancy between the amount of games Klaahsen and Kaylea Fessler threw last season. Klaahsen remains the Panthers ace as the first team all-state pitcher is coming off a 23-3 season with a 1.39 ERA and 265 strikeouts.

Her riseball blows by hitters and her off-speed kept hitters at state off balance. Still, Kaylea Fessler, a southpaw, brings a different look to the opposition.

That's what Central Springs wants.

"That's an important key," Klaahsen said.

Coach Fessler wants it to be an equal opportunity 1-2 punch between his two pitchers. He's also got some younger pitchers that could throw innings this season, paced by freshman Cameron Cobb.

"That all depends on how they're feeling, how the night is going," he said. "Whatever it means to keep the girls fresh. I feel very comfortable with our pitching depth."

Whoever is in the circle will have an offense that is lethal from top to bottom.

Fessler, Aurora Stepleton, Lizzy Hamand, Abby Pate, Kelley, Klaahsen and Carly Ryan all hit between .512 and .299 while combining a boatload of RBIs, home runs and extra base hits.

Oh, and there's a newcomer.

Ashlyn Hoeft transferred in from Charles City over the fall and is expected to provide more pop to the Panthers lineup. Last summer, Hoeft was the Comets third best hitter with a .443 batting average and she launched nine home runs out of the park, second most.

She has been an all-conference type player since her eighth grade year as an immediate varsity starter. Hoeft has also played at the state tournament multiple times.

"It is going to be a lot of fun this year," Kelley said.

"Ashlyn is a pretty special softball player and a lot of people in North Iowa already knew that," Coach Fessler added. "I would hate to pitch to our lineup."

There are three positions Central Springs will look to fill the shoes of departed seniors Kiley Hanft (second base), Kirsten Garnas (first base) and Emme Dietrich (left field). There is no definitive favorite for either of those spots.

Coach Fessler stated there's a bunch of players vying for them.

"That is a good problem to have," he said.

Any worries about the Panthers defensively behind Klaahsen or Fessler do not exist.

"Everybody wants to be a part of the team," Fessler said. "It is going to be up for grabs."

For the entire program, there's levels of expectations. Central Springs is known for Top of Iowa East Conference titles, regional titles that lead to state berths and churning out all-state caliber players.

No one in that dugout shies away from them. Is it stressful? Sure. Yet the reward at the end could be what makes it worth it.

The Panthers are chasing that elusive state title. They feel it is the 2022 bunch that can be the one that finally breaks down the door.

"Softball comes with a lot of stress," Kelley said. "We're expected much more. We've played softball together for like 10 years, so this team is built to this moment."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

