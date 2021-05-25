Mohawks still young, but return nucleus from last year's regional final team

There's still a youth movement surrounding the Mason City softball program.
Six of the seven players returning that started in at least 20 games were underclassmen a season ago. Three of them hadn't stepped foot in high school yet.
As the 2021 campaign kicks off, the Mohawks are bound and determined to make some noise in Class 4A.
"There's a lot of talent on this team," senior outfielder Shaye Theobald said. "They've grown so much together and they know each other. It's going to be a good year for us."
It won't be easy.
In the preseason rankings, seven Central Iowa Metropolitan League (CIML) teams are inside the top-15. Mason City gets the pleasure of playing 5A top-ranked Fort Dodge, No. 11 Ankeny Centennial and No. 13 Ankeny four times this season.
Head coach Bob Horner understands how difficult the conference season will be.
"Our league is one of the best leagues in the country, not just in Iowa. It's going to be very tough," he said. "We got some solid players, senior leadership is going to be good. I think we have a lot of potential."
And outside the CIML won't be any easier.
The Mohawks will play Class 2A No. 3 Central Springs, 3A No. 13 Humboldt and 1A No. 7 Newman Catholic over the span of five days in June.
But once the Mohawks move down to 4A for the postseason, they'll feel more than prepared.
"I don't see any reason why we wouldn't," Theobald said. "Obviously, we have to work for it."
Theobald anchors a lineup in which five players who hit over .300 are back. Junior Lainna Duncan led Mason City with 17 RBIs and was second in home runs with two.
An offense that averaged 6.8 runs per game should still be fine in Theobald's eyes.
"We've seen improvement from everyone hitting-wise," she said. "We'll be in good shape when we see those bigger schools, better pitching."
Adyson Evans and Gwen Fiser were thrown into the fire last year as eighth graders to anchor the Mohawks pitching staff. They return, and Horner said Reggi Spotts will also be expected to throw.
That's three freshmen who will be a part of a pitching staff that finished the year with an earned run average above six last season.
"Working on different pitches, speeds and lots of practice," Evans said. "We're all welcoming and we all have fun with it."
The Mohawks' woes were primarily on the defensive side. They had 102 errors, most in all of 4A, and had the third lowest fielding percentage at 85.5 percent.
Evans was quick to point out a lot of those errors happened when they were leading. Theobald added it's an area that has to be cleaned up quickly.
"I think it will be cleaned up a lot," she said. "I think corona(virus) contributed to that as well."
Horner agreed.
"The girls need to play relaxed and hopefully we can create an atmosphere where they feel relaxed," he added. "Errors are going to happen. We should be better; we have to play our game and be fundamentally sound."
Mason City fell one game short of the state tournament last season, dropping a 10-6 contest to Charles City. It entered the postseason with a seven-game losing streak then rattled off two wins before being defeated by the Comets.
That still fuels the returners for another chance at a trip to the Rogers Sports Complex in July.
"Once we keep growing as a team and getting better together," Evans said. "I take it to heart. I feel like we had that game, but we need to get our heads off it and focus on this year."
