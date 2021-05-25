Mohawks still young, but return nucleus from last year's regional final team

But once the Mohawks move down to 4A for the postseason, they'll feel more than prepared.

"I don't see any reason why we wouldn't," Theobald said. "Obviously, we have to work for it."

Theobald anchors a lineup in which five players who hit over .300 are back. Junior Lainna Duncan led Mason City with 17 RBIs and was second in home runs with two.

An offense that averaged 6.8 runs per game should still be fine in Theobald's eyes.

"We've seen improvement from everyone hitting-wise," she said. "We'll be in good shape when we see those bigger schools, better pitching."

Adyson Evans and Gwen Fiser were thrown into the fire last year as eighth graders to anchor the Mohawks pitching staff. They return, and Horner said Reggi Spotts will also be expected to throw.

That's three freshmen who will be a part of a pitching staff that finished the year with an earned run average above six last season.

"Working on different pitches, speeds and lots of practice," Evans said. "We're all welcoming and we all have fun with it."