Mohawk softball experiences 'frustrating' year

Bob Horner summed up Mason City's softball season in one sentence.
"It was a frustrating year for all of us," the Mohawks head coach said.
That frustrating season came to an abrupt halt as Class 4A No. 15 North Polk used a 10-run bottom of the fourth to win 14-2 and end Mason City's season at 8-27 in a regional opener on Thursday night at North Polk High School.
The Mohawks were held to four hits, all of them singles, and committed four errors on the defensive side. If one mistake happened, then it compiled into more miscues.
"It really took a toll on us and we responded like a young team," Horner said. "When something doesn't go well in the field, it can't carry over to when you're hitting and vice versa."
The Mohawks jumped ahead 1-0 after the opening half-inning, then the Comets scored four in the bottom half. Mason City scored again to bring the deficit to within two runs before the double digit frame that ended the game early.
Was the final record a case of the Central Iowa Metropolitan League (CIML) being better or Mason City taking a step back?
The schedule did the Mohawks no favors. They had to play Fort Dodge, ranked either No. 1 or No. 2 in 5A four times, top-15 teams in Ankeny and Ankeny Centennial four times each and an Ames team that finished with 20 wins four times.
Coupled with some weekend tournaments that got rained out, it led to the Mohawks having two less wins than in 2020, when they finished 10-15 after dropping a regional final game to Charles City.
"When you play doubleheaders every night against teams like that, it doesn't take much for the losses to mount up," Horner said.
Adyson Evans and Gwen Fiser were the primary two pitchers for the Mohawks. Horner wants them to add a couple pitches to their repertoire as well as add some depth behind them.
"Pitching has always been a key at Mason City," Horner said. "To be a pitcher, it is almost a year-round thing. I do think we have young kids that could develop and at the same time, be able to hit spots and change up our pitchers a little bit more."
Only two starters – Shaye Theobald and Joey Duncan – are departing the program. Lainna Duncan, Sam Norcross and Fiser were the top three batters at driving in runs that return next summer.
Horner believes the best is yet to come.
"Most of the time we had six ninth-graders playing," he said. "I never lose faith. We want to compete and I've never been a quitter myself and hopefully I can instill that in the kids."
Baseball
Indianola 3-2, Mason City 2-5: After being held scoreless in the middle innings of the opener, the Mohawks scored the two necessary runs in between the fourth and sixth frames in the nightcap to salvage a split with the Indians at Roosevelt Field.
It was a 3-2 lead for Mason City (21-16-1) then it plated one run in both the fourth and fifth to give itself more breathing room. Carter Thomas went 3-for-3 at the plate in Game 2. James Fingalsen tossed a complete game with five strikeouts to earn the win.
Indianola scored all three of its runs in the third inning to take the first game and it held the Mohawks to three hits. Thomas and Connor Dalen drove in the lone runs.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 12, Forest City 10: No lead was blown this time by the Bulldogs as they fended off a late Indians rally to triumph 12-10 in a non-conference contest.
Four runs were scored by Hampton-Dumont (10-19) in the fourth and six more were added in the third. Two crossed the plate in the fifth as it grabbed a commanding 12-1 lead.
Forest City (17-11) didn't go away quietly, putting together a six-run bottom of the fifth then scoring three in the seventh, but the deficit was too big to overcome.
Cal Heeran finished with two hits and drove in three for the Bulldogs. Anthony Valenzuela, Riley Heeran and Kale Folkerts combined for seven hits, three of them doubles, and six RBIs.
Cole Moore paced the Indians with four runs batted in on two hits. Kellen Moore registered two hits and Ryland Lichtsinn drove in two.
Newman Catholic 13, Algona 4: Led by a five-hit, three RBI day at the plate from Tim Castle, the Class 1A No. 1 Knights were able to put together a convincing victory over the Bulldogs at home.
It was a 5-2 ballgame after three complete as Newman Catholic (32-1) opened with a four-run first. The Knights blew the game open with a two-run fifth sandwiched between three runs in the fourth and sixth innings.
Doug Taylor and Elijah Brinkley each drove in two runs, while Matthew Henrich struck out five in six innings on the mound to snare the win.
Decorah 12, Clear Lake 1: The Vikings used a five-run second and a six-run fourth to ease past the Lions on the road. Clear Lake (16-12) scored its lone run un the bottom half of the fourth.
None of the Lions stats were published online.
Estherville Lincoln Central 20, Lake Mills 0: It went from manageable to a blowout as the Class 2A No. 7 Midgets cruised past the Bulldogs on the road.
Lake Mills (9-15) was held to three hits in 17 at-bats. Estherville Lincoln Central blew the game open with an 11-run top of the fifth that came after scoring nine runs over the course of the first three innings.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.