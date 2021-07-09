Mohawk softball experiences 'frustrating' year

Coupled with some weekend tournaments that got rained out, it led to the Mohawks having two less wins than in 2020, when they finished 10-15 after dropping a regional final game to Charles City.

"When you play doubleheaders every night against teams like that, it doesn't take much for the losses to mount up," Horner said.

Adyson Evans and Gwen Fiser were the primary two pitchers for the Mohawks. Horner wants them to add a couple pitches to their repertoire as well as add some depth behind them.

"Pitching has always been a key at Mason City," Horner said. "To be a pitcher, it is almost a year-round thing. I do think we have young kids that could develop and at the same time, be able to hit spots and change up our pitchers a little bit more."

Only two starters – Shaye Theobald and Joey Duncan – are departing the program. Lainna Duncan, Sam Norcross and Fiser were the top three batters at driving in runs that return next summer.

Horner believes the best is yet to come.

"Most of the time we had six ninth-graders playing," he said. "I never lose faith. We want to compete and I've never been a quitter myself and hopefully I can instill that in the kids."

