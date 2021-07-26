Mason City's Theobald named second team CIML-Iowa all-conference

In a league that featured the final two teams in the Class 5A state tournament bracket, the CIML-Iowa conference was far from a cake walk.

It was ruled by Fort Dodge, the champion, and Ankeny Centennial, the runner-up. Yet there was a single Mason City player that was named to the second team.

Senior Shaye Theobald, the Mohawks' top offensive weapon this summer, garnered her second straight second team all-conference selection to cap her prep career.

Theobald was first on the team in batting average (.337), on base percentage (.413), slugging percentage (.467), RBIs (19), walks (11) and was second on the team in hits (31).

Five other Mason City players – all expected back for the 2022 campaign – were dubbed as honorable mentions.

Pitchers Adyson Evans and Gwen Fiser were named for the first time in their high school tenure as as fellow freshman Kelsey McDonough. Juniors Lainna Duncan and Sam Norcross were selected for the second year in a row after being on the second team last season.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.