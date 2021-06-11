Mason City softball works to break through early season challenges

"I think the biggest thing for us is we've got to get over that hump and kind of get that monkey off our back," Horner said. "Maybe get a W here or there and get some confidence going."

The challenge, as previously mentioned, is getting those wins against such a tough schedule. If the Mohawks can't get those wins, then the challenge becomes keeping team morale up when things aren't going well.

And that's exactly what Horner is dealing with to start the season.

"We've got to stay together," Horner said. "We've got to keep together and stay positive."

However, the Mohawks have struggled during the regular season against 5A opponents in the past and still managed to win a couple postseason games once they drop down into 4A brackets.

Playing such a tough schedule does have its benefits.

"If we get beat up on during the year by the Ankenys, the Waukees and the Johnstons, it's my job to keep the kids together mentally, because when we do drop down, then we've seen pretty much everything we're going to see," Horner said. "Then we have an opportunity to maybe play with some of these teams."

Confidence is key.

"Once we get to that mindset of we're just going to play our game, we're going to do really good," Theobald said. "Even if we win or lose, I don't really care about our record. As long as we just play our game, I think we're going to be in great shape."

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.