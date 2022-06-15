Mason City softball navigating tough CIML-Iowa schedule

After a victory against Clear Lake on Tuesday that took everything, the River Hawks were happy to get in the win column in their first game of the week.

"We did not wanna lose to the (Lions), and it's pretty exciting to get that win," senior catcher Lainna Duncan said.

For Mason City, though, things aren't getting any easier.

Playing in a difficult CIML-Iowa conference that currently has five out of seven teams ranked in the top-15 in Class 5A, the River Hawks have doubleheaders against No. 6 Ankeny Centennial and No. 4 Fort Dodge yet to play this week.

The River Hawks have not faced Ankeny Centennial yet this season, but they opened the season with a doubleheader against the Dodgers, who were ranked first in the state at the time. Managing two runs and being outscored 20-2 overall, the recipe for better games against these great teams is there.

"We just have to have lots of energy," Adyson Evans said. "Everyone has to want to be here. We need to build each other up when we get down. We can't have bad attitudes."

Evans is a big part of that energy. When she has it going in the circle, the team is right behind her. When she has it going at the plate, the team gets equally as hyped.

There was no better example of that than Tuesday's game, when Evans recovered from a few rough middle innings to knock in the winning runs in the top of the seventh and close the door pitching-wise in the bottom of the frame.

"When she's up, everyone's up," Duncan said. "It's just a better game. We look good, it's fun and everyone's in it."

With a 0-9 record against teams that are above .500 and a 6-0 record against teams that are below .500, it's worth examining which of those above .500 teams Mason City has faced.

There's two losses against Fort Dodge, two against Ankeny, two against Ames, two against Waukee Northwest, and one against 3A No. 11 Saydel. The first four teams mentioned are all ranked in 5A.

As a large 4A school, Mason City coach Bob Horner believes the tough slate of games prepares the teams for tournaments and for the postseason.

Still, he doesn't concern himself with the aforementioned stats.

"I don't look at that," Horner said. "To be quite honest, I don't look at wins and losses. I want to improve every game, and if we're improving and playing the way we should at the end of the year, I think that always gives us a chance."

Clear Lake coach Shelly Zeitler acknowledged the River Hawks' hitting being quite good due to the pitching they face in conference. Their pitching has surely been helped by the tough competition, as well.

If there's one thing Mason City is, it's definitely battle-tested. The goal is to keep getting better against some of the state's finest, and to eventually win some of those battles.

"We've just gotta go out and play every game, because if we don't we play awfully good teams, and it can get ugly in a hurry," Horner said.

