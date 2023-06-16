A month ago, Mason City and first-year coach Alecia Kimball were trotting off the field after a pair season-opening losses to Marshalltown.

It was the beginning of a 1-5 start to the year for the Riverhawks and Kimball's career.

Fast forward to Thursday night and the progress for Mason City over the past month shined bright.

The Riverhawks swept the Bobcats 13-1 and 16-6 in a doubleheader at home.

A boost to the offense, and to the team's morale, have been the big keys for the team to win eight of its last 12.

"Our hitting as just gotten progressively better and better," junior Adyson Evans said. "It was a little rough at the start, but I feel like today we have so much confidence out here knowing we could win this game."

Evans had a big night, hitting a three-run home run in the second game after pitching well in the first.

But it was also a complete team effort, with every hitter contributing to the 29 runs.

"Our big thing lately has been we play for each other; we play for the person behind us," Kimball said. "They have really bought in. We hit the ball well. We have just been doing our job. We are doing what we know how to do."

On the field, the offense has started to take off for the Riverhawks.

Evans said the team has worked a lot before games and in practice hitting from machines and off tees to get better.

Even bigger though, the team chemistry is at a higher level, thanks in part to some bonding away from the field.

"We are like a big family and it's fun to be around," Evans said. "We have good practices, and we work as a team. It's fun to do that. It's a joy."

The start to the season was not the best for Mason City but Kimball has grown throughout the last few weeks, just like the team.

Her vision of a team that works well together is paying dividends in the win column.

"We stay locked in, we just keep battling, the girls support me," Kimball said. "They trusted me. My coaching staff trusted me. We leaned on each other and found a way to get through. Now, we are cruising. We are having a lot of fun here."

Evans said the whole team is enjoying working with Kimball too. Even cleaning up the field after the pair of Marshalltown wins cracked some laughs.

"She brings so much joy to the team," Evans said. "She wants to win. She wants to be there for us with anything, it doesn't have to be softball. She will always be there for us no matter what."

With the season hitting the home stretch, the Riverhawks have some momentum.

The rough patches still show up in moments, like in the second game Thursday night when Marshalltown piled up some runs after a few Mason City errors.

One of the big things that has the team trending in the right direction is the mentality that Kimball has brought to the team.

"We just work hard, have goo attitudes," Evans said. "Like coach (Kimball) says all the time, if you make an error, you just need to flush it. When we made that error tonight, we just flushed it and we came back and we fought."

Kimball is ready for the rest of the year too and said the sky is the limit for her team.

For now, she is focused on having her team playing for each other and the results will come.

"They've got my back and I've got theirs. That is how we are going to play through the rest of the season and we are going to play for each other and that's how it's going to be.

"That is going to be our key is playing for each other and we will see where it takes us."

PHOTOS: Mason City softball hosts Marshalltown 061523-spt-mc-coach-1.JPG 061523-spt-mc-coach-2.JPG 061523-spt-mc-sb-1.JPG 061523-spt-mc-sb-10.JPG 061523-spt-mc-sb-11.JPG 061523-spt-mc-sb-2.JPG 061523-spt-mc-sb-3.JPG 061523-spt-mc-sb-4.1.JPG 061523-spt-mc-sb-5.JPG 061523-spt-mc-sb-6.JPG 061523-spt-mc-sb-7.JPG 061523-spt-mc-sb-8.JPG 061523-spt-mc-sb-9.JPG