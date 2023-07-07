MASON CITY — Junior Adyson Evans' two-run home run in the third inning along with her shutout night on the mound carried the Mason City softball team to a 3-0 win over Webster City, Thursday night.

Evans held the Lynx to just five hits and amassed seven strikeouts in the Riverhawks Class 4A regional quarterfinals win at home.

She left five runners on base, including four in scoring position, and let her confidence heading into the game speak for itself.

“I went into the game confident and knowing that I could do it,” Evans said. “I knew that those runs could not score, so I put my all into it because I want to go to state this year and I feel like we have a really good chance.”

Mason City’s infield was quick to make plays on any contact Webster City made off of Evans' pitches. They backed up their ace on the mound all night and gave up just one error against the 26 batters faced.

“I feel like they were there to back me up tonight and I was there to help them no matter what,” Evans said. “When there was an error made, I told them that they’ll get the next one, and we just shook it off, the most important play is the next one.”

Head Coach of the Riverhawks Alecia Kimball was proud of her team's strong mental game, which she knew they would need to find success.

“We wanted to play loose tonight,” Kimball said. “We’re a team. We play together and for each other. We’re just gonna keep moving with that and keep going forward.”

Mason City’s first run came in the opening inning after freshman Avery Fiser, who ran for Evans after she smacked a double into left field, scored on a wild pitch.

The Riverhawks opened up the third inning with a pair of leadoff outs, followed by a single from junior Gwen Fiser. Evans would send Fiser home with her ninth home run of the season, a no-doubter to left field.

She was confident in her approach at the plate and was eager to add some insurance runs to help her and her teammates out down the stretch.

“I hit a few foul balls before that and I was like 'Ok, I’m feeling it now' and then I just swung and it went over,” Evans said. “I was just so excited because we needed more than just one run.”

While the Riverhawks were able to slide past the Lynx off of four hits and a two-way performance from Evans, their matchups ahead will only get tougher and they have some issues to address.

Outside of their four hits through three innings, they struck out 12 times throughout the night and finished with three straight hitless innings.

Needing to play their best all to stay alive in the postseason, Kimball plans to stress the importance of her team's presence at the plate.

“We gotta stay disciplined in the box," Kimball said. "We do it for the person behind us and that’s our big thing. We gotta attack and stay disciplined.”

Mason City will continue its postseason on Saturday night on the road against Gilbert (16-13) with a shot in the Class 4A Region 5 championship game on the line.

