Mason City run-rules Waverly-Shell Rock in 4A regional opener

Almost 365 days ago, Mason City's softball team walked off the diamond in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal setback to North Polk.

That game ended early via the run-rule.

Fast forward to Thursday night and it was the Riverhawks that doled out a punishing offense.

After three innings of being silenced, their bats woke up to the tune of seven runs in the bottom of the fourth and four more in the fifth to snare an 11-1, five-inning victory over Waverly-Shell Rock at Mason City High School.

"It is amazing and we just want to further and further, step by step," sophomore outfielder Reggi Spotts said. "Just wanted to focus on this one and get to the next one."

Mason City (11-22) is into the semifinal round in Region 4 and will face 10th-ranked Bondurant-Farrar on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

It marked the final home game for the Riverhawks and for head coach Bob Horner, who is going to retire from coaching at the end of the season. He spent nearly four decades on the sideline or dugout in various sports at Mason City.

"It was kind of emotional tonight," Horner said. "It is time for a new movement."

He made a plea to his girls after the top of the fourth to get the bats going. Until that point, the Riverhawks had just two baserunners both reach via error.

They happily obliged.

Spotts took a pitch right down the middle from Go-Hawks starter Maya Willey and crushed it to right field for a three-run home run, the first of her career in a Mason City jersey.

"It was perfect," Spotts said.

"She sprinted around the bases faster than when she runs out a ground ball," Horner joked.

Mason City loaded the bases with two outs and Adyson Evans ripped a bases-clearing double down left field to cap a seven-run, six-hit frame.

"We were more energetic," Evans said. "We were building each other up in the dugout. We were more confident."

Evans and Lainna Duncan each had RBI singles in the fifth, the latter drove in the game-winning run. Those two combined for four hits while three players scored twice.

Evans turned in a four-hit, five strikeout performance in the circle. She wiggled out of a bases loaded jam in the first with one out. The sophomore gave up back-to-back doubles in the fifth, then retired the next three.

"It is a big win actually," Evans said. "I was like 'I can't let these runs score.'"

She got a little help from her defense.

Spotts got a good jump on a fly ball from Willey, dove for it and snared the catch for the final out in the third inning. It lifted everyone in the Riverhawks dugout.

And they took full advantage an inning later.

"I started sprinting towards it and I realized, I had a chance at it," Spotts said. "I knew I had it. In the glove, I know it feels right."

Now, the Bluejays await this weekend. They possess one of the best power hitters in Katelyn Lappe, who has 16 home runs this year and north of 45 for her career.

Mason City is more than prepared for the challenge ahead.

"It is really exciting," Evans said. "I have a feeling we can make it to state if we play our best."