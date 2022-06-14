Mason City defeats Clear Lake behind big seventh inning

What a game.

On a hot Tuesday night in Clear Lake, it was the River Hawks (6-9) that bested the Lions (2-8) with a 7-4 win.

How that score came to be, though, is where things get exciting.

Offensively, Mason City scored three runs in the second, with two errors and an RBI single by Sam Norcross for a 3-0 lead. Adyson Evans was pitching a perfect game through three innings

Enter the Lions all-state catcher Annika Nelson.

Leading off the bottom of the fourth with a laser single down the third base line, a sac bunt by Laney Lester moved her to second. Makella Jacobs promptly smoked a two-run shot to center field to give the Lions life.

The next inning, Macey Holck tied the game with a solo shot to left. Playing JV last night and today as she worked her way back into the lineup after being gone for a week, the junior came up big when her team needed it.

"[She] just got back into it after a trip where she's been gone for a week," Clear Lake coach Shelly Zeitler said. "To come up and hit a dinger, that was awesome for her."

Stuck in a stretch where just one out of 13 batters had reached base, the River Hawks allowed another run on an RBI double by Autumn Van Horn in the bottom of the sixth to give Clear Lake a 4-3 advantage.

A couple awkward infield singles from Brogan Evans and Norcross put two runners on. Then Adyson Evans had a shot at redemption after allowing the comeback from the circle.

She came through with a two-RBI single.

"I wasn't really hitting very well, and then I was kind of getting down after I gave up two bombs," Evans said. "But then I just came back and was like 'I need to hit now. There's runners on base in scoring position that a base hit would score.'"

River Hawks coach Bob Horner believes that a lot of young players let what happens on defense affect them at the plate, and vice versa.

"They have to learn how to not let it affect them," Horner said. "You've gotta let it go, and I thought our girls did a pretty good job of that."

Two more runs came in on an RBI groundout by Lainna Duncan and an RBI single by Reggi Spotts to put Mason City up 7-4.

Needing to close things out in the seventh, Evans went back in the circle and did what needed to be done.

She was helped out by a diving shoelace catch from Emma Rickers in right field for the first out.

"That was huge," Duncan said. "That would've made everyone go down if she had missed that. That catch brought the energy up more than it already was. That could've saved the game."

In the other dugout, a lot of progress was made from last year.

With Mason City winning last season's meeting 15-3, Zeitler was very happy with the fight she saw from her team. Coming up just short after doing the same against Algona on Monday, what Zeitler is choosing to take away from the game is the pride her Lions played with.

"We felt good going seven innings," she said. "We needed to do that. We got to do that with Central Springs, and those were the two games where we really struggled. I think they came in mentally prepared tonight on a hot night like this."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.