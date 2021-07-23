Longtime Central Springs head coach Nelson ends her career with a win

And that is what junior catcher Madisyn Kelley thought about afterwards.

"She's meant a lot to me," she said. "She's guided me through my high school career. She's a great coach."

Nelson informed everybody after suffering a heart-wrenching semifinal loss to North Linn on Wednesday that the third place game would be her last game.

So the focus immediately went to sending her out on top.

"Either way, we made history," Kelley said. "It is very emotional."

Nelson didn't want the focus on her. She wanted it to be on the players that have been the backbone for the 31-7 season.

"You're going to play for the seniors, you're playing for you," Nelson said. "I get to be a part of it. I'm along for the ride. I didn't think of me at all."

Coaching in and of itself she will miss, but when asked what she'll miss most, she began to get choked up and the emotions started to flood.

She was visibly proud and held back tears in the final breakdown after taking pictures with the third place trophy on the baseball diamond behind Iowa Central Field.