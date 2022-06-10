Lions struggle in second inning, fall to Iowa Falls-Alden

It wasn't a second inning to forget for Clear Lake, but it was one to learn and move on from.

Tied 1-1 after the first, the Lions (2-6, 1-4 NCC) allowed a six-run frame by Iowa Falls-Alden that ultimately led to an 8-4 loss at home.

The top of the second could've been much shorter, but multiple miscues kept the Cadets going. Those errors, and problems with moving on from them, were a big talking point for Clear Lake after the game.

"Attitude is a big thing, and the way we respond to those mistakes, I think we need to work on that," shortstop Laney Lester said. "Just be able to pick each other up as a team."

In the third inning, the Lions found something. Annika Nelson cranked a solo shot to center, and eighth-grader Alivia Paine cleared the bases with a two-RBI triple to cut the deficit to 7-4.

After that, it was 1-2-3 inning after 1-2-3 inning.

With softly hit ground balls and strikeouts making up most of that, the approach was clearly different from that breakthrough third inning.

"We get in a big hurry and we know that we need to make up those points," head coach Shelly Zeitler said. "Sometimes instead of being patient, we start swinging at some bad pitches."

That's something that Nelson takes responsibility for. During the celebration at home plate after her solo homer, the junior still had her game face on.

Emphasizing the need to stay focused, understand what the score of the game is and know the work that still has to be done in a game, Nelson believes she went away from that in her next at-bat.

"For me, my next at bat I went up and I was just trying way too hard to hit it out again," she said. "I think we just weren't really focused at the plate and didn't really have a good approach."

That's one of the main things moving forward for the Lions, to not being hurried or rushed. Whether it's at the plate or fielding, that principle is important if Clear Lake wants to start stringing wins together.

Understanding that the second inning could be much shorter if those mistakes don't take place is one thing, but making sure it doesn't keep happening is another.

"A big thing right now is putting in the time at practice and being more motivated," Lester said. "We're kind of lacking that a little bit, but we can do it."

