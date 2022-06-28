Lions offense breaks out, triumphs over Indians

With an all-state catcher, a power hitting third baseman and a lot of offense under the fold another year, one could argue Clear Lake's lineup was going to be lethal.

That didn't martialize through the first month of the season.

"We finally got our patience," Lions head coach Shelly Zeitler said. "It seems like the girls are taking some better pitches."

They have more than made up for lost time.

Behind a nine-run top of the second, Clear Lake pieced together the most runs it has plated all season in its 13-3, six-inning victory over Forest City on Tuesday night at Forest City High School.

After scoring nine runs on Monday versus Humboldt, the 22 runs is the most the Lions have put up over a two-game stretch.

"We really came together," shortstop Layne Lester said. "We were all really up, helped our attitudes and our energy."

Zeitler and her coaching staff have been working in batting practice on getting the hitters to lay off pitches up in the zone. The second-year head coach stated it has yielded "mixed results."

Maybe in practice, but it was near perfection against the Indians.

Clear Lake (5-13) drew five walks and were plunked by pitches three times. It worked counts full and waited until it saw hittable pitches.

"We knew we could hit and it is good to see (it) all connect," junior Annika Nelson said. "Making sure we get the ball in play, making stuff happen. We were seeing the ball well."

The Lions sent 13 batters to the plate in the second and got two-run singles off the bats of Lester and Alivia Paine. Makella Jacobs and Meagan Paine each crossed home on a wild pitch and an error, respectively.

"Emily Theiss made the comment, she goes 'I get to bat twice,'" Zeitler said. "That was good to see. Stayed relax and they got it done."

Nelson finished with two hits, both of them doubles, and gave them another run in the fifth.

Forest City (6-12) didn't fold and extended the game one more inning.

Its lone senior, Keevan Jones, ripped a two-run double to shrink the deficit to 10. She crossed home after Allison Klein connected on a pitch that went through the legs of Lester.

"We're trying to coach them to be resilient and there's always chances to score runs," Indians head coach Justin Uhlenhopp said.

Macey Holck reached base in the sixth with a leadoff single, got to third on a pair of passed balls and scored on a wild pitch. Clear Lake right-hander Ashlyn Fread had her second 1-2-3 inning to end the game in six frames.

The Nos. 8, 9 and 1 hitters in Grace Meyer, Emily Theiss and Jacobs all scored twice for the Lions. Autumn Van Horn notched two RBIs at the plate and Fread danced around three errors and left five runners on base.

"(Fread) pitched a really nice ball game," Zeitler said.

Uhlenhopp's two pitchers, Michaela Dehrkoop and Samantha Bergstrom, continued to struggle with command with a handful of passed balls and wild pitches.

Bergstrom did limit Clear Lake to one hit over the course of the third and fourth. That, coupled with playing consistently, is what Uhlenhopp has been preaching to his girls.

"There's not a lot of those break it down, bullpen sessions," he said. "We're still trying to figure out what that can look like and get the girls to really buy in."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

