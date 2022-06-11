Lions hoping to recapture energy from previous wins

Winning two straight after starting the season 0-5, Clear Lake's softball team found something in games against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

It lost it in Friday night's 8-4 setback against Iowa Falls-Alden in a North Central Conference contest, but that "something" is quite fixable.

Most importantly, the team agrees on what it is.

"Our energy for sure," senior Laney Lester said. "Just being together as a team, those games were really fun. We were working together, and that was really important."

That energy points back to Tuesday's game against Central Springs, where the Lions played the 2A top-ranked Panthers to a three-run margin for six innings before falling 12-3.

Even though the final score didn't show how close the contest was, the Lions were feeling pretty confident coming off of it. It's no surprise that energy led to two straight wins.

"We just didn't have that this game," junior Annika Nelson said after Friday's loss.

Not moving on from mistakes and then getting rushed while trying to make up for them changed the energy of the team against the Cadets.

Allowing a six-run second inning, errors stacked on top of one another, kept the frame going.

But in the bottom of the third inning, Clear Lake found something.

A solo shot by Annika Nelson and a two-RBI triple by eighth-grader Alivia Paine showed that the Lions had life. It didn't carry over to other innings.

It's quite possible the Lions could learn something from Paine, who didn't allow mistakes from earlier in the game to change her mindset and affect her focus.

"I think she's young and she just lets things go, and I think that's part of being a young player," head coach Shelly Zeitler said. "You're gonna make mistakes when you're young, and she just lets it go if something doesn't go right."

So, the Lions know what went wrong on Friday. It's been diagnosed, and it was diagnosed by consensus. Where they go from here is up to them.

What Zeitler wants to see from her team moving forward is simple, and it starts with her group of seniors.

"We've just gotta make sure that every night we come in excited and wanting to play hard, and just stay focused," she said. "We've got six seniors on this team, and we just need all of them to grab everybody and get them all fired up. Sometimes that's what we're lacking when we come to the field. We've just gotta make sure we're ready to play and get that fire going every night."

