Lions getting eerie feeling of late-season push for second straight summer

Here we go again?

It is a bit later than last season – five days to be exact – but Clear Lake's softball team is feeling like a winning streak is brewing. A late-season push to a potential deep postseason run? An offense waking up? Pitching starting to stabilize?

If the Lions are getting 2021 vibes over the last week in June and heading into July, they would certainly be accurate.

After Tuesday's 13-3 non-conference victory over Forest City, Clear Lake has won two straight games and the script is following the final week-plus from last summer's surge.

"It does feel the same and it is always good to have that momentum," all-state catcher Annika Nelson said.

Its bats have accumulated 22 runs in the wins over Humboldt and the Indians, most in a two-game stretch this season. The Lions had a six-run frame versus the Wildcats and a nine-run explosion against Forest City.

Alivia Hauge and Ashlyn Fread, the same two pitchers from last year, have not been victim to the big inning. Both right-handers have kept their command in check and avoiding wild pitches.

"We can play with anybody," Lions head coach Shelly Zeitler said. "We just got to cut down in those errors and put the ball in play."

Clear Lake (5-13) would rather hit its peak now then three weeks ago. Still, shortstop Layne Lester admitted it has been frustrating to have back-to-back seasons of losing early and winning late.

"But, I think it is the way of us growing," Lester stated. "Maybe more work in the offseason might have helped us out."

One glance at the bottom half of the Class 3A Region 3 bracket and it is wide open for anyone's taking.

The best team currently is Algona at 8-14 and it is slated to host the semifinals, barring Forest City winning the first round game next Wednesday. The other quarterfinal is Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

When the two rivals met on June 9, the Lions edged out the Cardinals 9-4.

"We can push through it," Lester said. "If we keep playing like we are, we can end our season really well."

Clear Lake has already beaten Forest City. It lost a one-run contest to Algona, but those two will square off on Friday to conclude the regular season.

Even with so much familiarity, Zeitler isn't worried about showing her cards too much.

"We got to play to win and each night is a different night," she said.

Her players echo that sentiment.

"We played really solid and as long as we're hitting well, scoring 13 runs, it is going to be tough to beat us no matter what we do defensively," Nelson added.

Before the matchup with Algona on Friday, the Lions have North Central Conference matchups against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Hampton-Dumont-CAL. They won the first meeting versus both foes.

And Zeitler made sure to make it known the games they have to close the regular season are winnable.

"We just have to learn to play a complete game," she said.

Could Clear Lake get to a regional final?

Its returners from last season's squad that got to the regional semis think so. Although getting to state will be the most daunting task with Mount Vernon, the top-ranked team in 3A, on the other side of the bracket.

"There is a possibility," Lester said.

For as many close losses and other setbacks Clear Lake has suffered this season, it has remained upbeat and focusing on the prize in July, not June.

It may end up paying off.

"Right now is when it matters," Nelson said. "Just little things that we need to fix and all the big stuff starts coming together."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

