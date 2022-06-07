Lake Mills softball crescendoing into program that aims to challenge top-end teams

It started two years ago when current captains Finley Rogstad and Madison Edwards were freshmen. They had a first-hand glimpse at what Lake Mills' softball program was.

They were cutthroat in their explanation.

"There wasn't whole bunch of effort going on and not a lot of care," Rogstad said. "We're not joking around about this sport anymore. Either you put your effort in or you're not going to play."

From that point on, those two and the rest of the junior class vowed to put their energy into the sport they have a passion for and have played together since kids on a travel ball league.

There were no intentions of wasting the remainder of their prep careers.

"It just helps with having a leadership we've always needed," Edwards said. "With all of us having varsity experience besides Keely (Joynt), it is set."

They have held that standard and are seeing it pay off.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 through the first two weeks of the season, one of the better starts in recent memory. Last summer was the first time they won double digit games since 2017.

The following three years featured a grand total of seven victories.

"The amount that we have grown in those two years is unbelievable," Rogstad said.

It has been a combination of improved offense and defense that has powered Lake Mills to its hot start.

Edwards and Natalie Brandenburg are hitting at an even .500 clip. Dottie Byars and Bella Jensen are hitting at least .300 and the rest of the lineup is at .200 or better.

Defensively, Lake Mills (5-1) has committed just five errors. Prior to Monday's 13-3 loss to Class 2A No. 3 North Union in six innings, it had just one error in the field.

"This team gets dirty," Bulldogs head coach Bill Byrnes said. "We got a lot of girls that are banged up with scrapes. As a coach, I like that. It means they're playing the game hard.

"We got girls that are playing softball they way coaches want them to play."

Rogstad referred to this group having more "effort" than the last three teams she has been on.

"This is how we wanted our team to be," she added.

The final score against the Warriors got out of hand in a hurry when they plated nine runs in the sixth inning to secure the victory and remain unbeaten in the Top of Iowa West.

For most of the game, it was tightly contested.

Lake Mills was leading 3-2 and got out of jams that prevented the North Union offense from exploding. A couple errors in the fifth gave the Warriors life and they never let the Bulldogs back into it.

"We weren't intimidated by them," Byrnes said. "We were aggressive with our swings. We were playing pretty good softball most of that game."

Byars has been entrenched as the No. 1 starter in the circle. The sophomore right-hander had an ERA of 2.00 before Monday's game, but it rose to north of 3.00 afterwards.

With last year's staff ace Scout Kohagen moving, it opened up the opportunity for Byars to take over.

"I'm so proud of Dottie," Edwards said. "Just focus on her changeup, fastballs, anything."

There were a lot of pitches, particularly late, where Byars was missing low. Still, Byrnes and Edwards concurred that can easily be fixed.

"She was missing by just a little bit whether that's her stride length or just her release, it is a little adjustment," Byrnes stated. "She's more mentally strong."

This week is a telling one for Lake Mills. Sandwiched between a pair of conference games versus North Iowa and Forest City, it faces the top-ranked team in 2A in Central Springs.

The following week, the Bulldogs have four-game stretch against Belmond-Klemme, Bishop Garrigan, Osage and Forest City again. Three of those programs have a record of at least .500.

"With how close we were for so long against North Union shows we can possibly so it with Central Springs as well," Edwards said.

Is Lake Mills closing the gap? Byrnes is hoping Thursday versus the Panthers and next week will give him a clear answer.

"We're a pretty solid softball team," he said. "I kind of think... we've closed the gap talent-wise with North Union. Now, it is going out and playing softball."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

