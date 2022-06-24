Knights vision in the circle becoming clearer and clearer

What has transpired this season is what Tom Dunn wanted.

He's got three pitchers he can use on any given night. Two of them are the elder statesmen of the rotation and the other is a junior that will be the potential ace this time next year.

"I don't think there's a 1A school in the state that has the trio of pitchers (we have)," Newman Catholic's head coach said. "None of them are fabulous, but they're all really good."

What has made the engine go is the return of Leah Martinez and the steady arm of Madi Elwood to push the Knights to an 18-8 overall record and win nine of their last 10 games.

Both of the right-handers spot an earned run average of under 1.70. The numbers the two share are very similar.

Yet they're totally different pitchers.

"That's what is key to our team," Elwood said. "I can't exactly describe it to you, but we do have a very different way of pitching and I think that's what is working for us."

Martinez and Elwood have been best friends since their days playing T-ball. They grew up around softball, have developed a passion for it and now get the ball handed to them often.

"We know how to get ahead of the count right away," Martinez said. "It is (good) to be back with her."

Dunn was hoping the duo would be able to showcase their talents last season, bit injuries got in the way.

For much of the second half of the season, Martinez was out with a leg injury. Wiped away in the blink of an eye was the rest of her junior campaign.

"I feel like I'm coming back stronger than ever," Martinez said.

It led to Elwood being thrusted into the circle for the tail end of the regular season and the postseason. She triumphed in back-to-back postseason games.

And Martinez wasn't far behind for words of encouragement.

"We've always got each other's backs," Elwood said. "I knew this year was going to be our year."

With both of them fully healthy, Newman has a pair of aces at its disposal that will be crucial for when the Class 1A postseason starts in a couple of weeks. Official pairings will be released on Friday.

"We feel really good about that," Dunn said. "All three of them are good friends and they don't care which one wins, as long as the team wins."

Even when one struggles, like Martinez did at times in the Knights 10-4 victory over Clear Lake at Lions Field on Thursday, Elwood came in and limited its offense.

Macy Kellar, the junior who has started seven games this year, is the third option.

"We've been talking about we don't know who we'll pitch when we get to tournaments," Dunn said. "Each one has a different style. Whichever style of hitters we see, we'll use that pitcher to try and shut that down."

Newman went through a three-game skid, but as since turned the corner with a lot of offense, scoring at least 10 runs in seven of those nine victories. Martinez, Elwood and Kellar have allowed no more than four runs in any of those contests.

After a somewhat lull at the start of the month, the Knights are hitting their groove.

"More practice is perfect," Martinez said. "Sometimes, we lack confidence, but we just have to go in there (and) expect to win."

Where they got for the postseason remains a mystery. As of the latest rankings, no one from North Iowa is in the top-eight and in a prime position to host a regional.

It leaves Dunn thinking Newman goes either to Western Iowa and potentially draw No. 2 Newell-Fonda or head eastward and get No. 3 Lisbon.

"Depending on which way you go," Dunn stated. "I'm almost positive, I know we wouldn't be lower than a three (seed). I really think we might end up being a two seed."

Wherever the Knights go, they'll have their top two pitchers and a well-rounded third to use at any point. It is a vast difference when last summer's regional tournament started.

They'll take it.

"As the season goes on, we only grow closer as a team," Elwood said. "It is going to be a great end of the season."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

