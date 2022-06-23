Knights top-three hitters set the tone in triumph over Lions

Speed kills.

And when Newman Catholic's softball team has three of its fastest players batting in the first three spots in the lineup, it can be a real weapon.

"The top three is our powerhouse," junior Emily Opstvedt said.

Opstvedt, Liz Kruckenberg and Emma Weiner combined for nine of the Knights 13 hits and they totaled five runs scored and four runs batted in to power them to a 10-4 victory against Clear Lake on Thursday night at Lions Field.

Since a three-game lull against Class 2A No. 1 Central Springs, 2A No. 13 Osage and St. Ansgar, Newman (18-8) has won nine of its last 10 games. Its offense has piled up double digit runs in seven of those games.

"Now, our girls are finally starting to hit the ball," Knights head coach Tom Dunn said. 'Everybody in the lineup is starting to contribute and that makes a ton of difference."

Opstvedt missed a handful of games with a wrist injury suffered against the Green Devils 10 days ago. Her impact has not gone unnoticed since her return to the leadoff spot.

She beat out three singles and started the sixth rally with a two-out single, stole second and was driven in by Kruckenberg, to give Newman a 4-3 lead in the sixth.

"Once we get those three on base, everyone gets more confident," Opstvedt said.

"It is huge," Dunn added. "With those three players, there is no routine outs. You just watch them run and the other team is not knowing what to do."

Both Opstvedt and Kruckenburg were right-handed batters last season and Dunn decided to have them become slap hitters and bat from the left. At first, the two didn't agree with the methods.

Now, both have developed into hitters that beat out throws and get on base at a high rate.

"Mostly, it was the mental," Dunn said. "Now maybe I can call it a win."

Madi Elwood ripped a two-run single a couple batters later to put the Knights up by three. Lions pitcher Ashlyn Fread threw a changeup that Elwood fouled off and tossed another one that the senior didn't miss.

That, plus another run scoring on an error, was the cap to a four-run frame to turn a 3-3 tie ball game into a 7-3 cushion.

"I can kind of tell she was wanting to strike me out pretty bad," Elwood said.

Weiner roped a two-run single in the seventh to finish off a three-run frame for insurance. Newman took advantage of six errors by Clear Lake, three of them in the fifth.

It is how the Knights tied the game at three on an E2, E9 and E6.

"We started the the season with quote a few errors, then we started knocking them out a little bit, then any given night they seem to show back up," Lions head coach Shelly Zeitler said. "I think we do lose some focus."

Newman did most of its damage with two outs, primarily in the second and and sixth frames. Both times, its first two batters were retired then a string of at least three hitters reached base.

"They believe they can do it," Dunn said.

Clear Lake (3-12) loaded the bases with zero outs in the third. Annika Nelson hit a deep fly ball that would have scored Grace Meyer from third if she tagged up on time.

Autumn VanHorn picked up Nelson with a two-run bloop single to put the Lions up 2-1. They added another run in the fourth to lead by two. VanHorn was the only hitter with two hits.

"She's been coming on," Zeitler said. "Just need to make sure she's doing her fundamentals."

Then it all fell apart and it leaves Clear Lake searching for more answers.

"We played about four good innings and then we seem to go down a little bit," Zeitler said. "I don't know if we start to doubt ourselves instead of playing hard."

Meanwhile, Newman is feeling much more confident during the last week-plus. It ends the season with three straight games against winning records that span from June 28-30.

"I think we're going to be in a pretty good place," Elwood said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.